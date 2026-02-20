Here's the 4-1-1 on Who Gets Married In 'Love Is Blind' Season 10 (SPOILERS) This season was the inner workings of a horror movie. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 20 2026, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 10 of Love is Blind. Another year, another Love Is Blind season. As the world watched 32 singles meet in the pods, establish connections, and some successfully leave the pods engaged, viewers frequently staked their claims on who would make it down the aisle. While the cohabiting phase of the experiment typically reveals cracks in relationships, viewers can often tell which relationships are likely to last.

After the first batch of episodes, viewers saw six couples get engaged. However, the following three episodes were a hard watch. Trouble became immediately apparent, with one couple calling it quits and two seemingly on their way to splitsville. That said, fans are now wondering who gets married on Love Is Blind Season 10. Here’s what the streets are saying.

Source: Netflix

Who gets married on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 10?

Baby, take a sip of your wine and a deep breath. According to reports, only two couples successfully tie the knot. Per The Columbus Dispatch, probate court records indicate that the two couples who jumped the broom are Amber and Jordan and Vic and Christine.

The records obtained by the outlet reveal that Amber and Jordan got married on April 6, 2025, after applying for their marriage license in Knox County. Watching the show, it comes as a bit of a surprise, given Jordan’s comments about him entering a relationship with a partner who has a child. While he is clearly head over heels for Amber, this series shows that anything can happen within a relationship. That said, we are over the moon for them both.

Source: Netflix

As for Vic and Christine, the records show that the pair applied for a marriage license in Cuyahoga County and later married on April 9, 2025. Now, this marriage doesn’t come as a surprise. Vic and Christine were the first couple viewers saw get engaged.

Additionally, they have made it clear, in and out of the pods, how smitten they are with one another. From Vic’s emotional meeting with Christine’s mom to Christine seeing Vic at his university job, the stars aligned for these two since day one.

Source: Netflix

Unfortunately, that means that Devo and Brittany, Emma and Mike, Alex and Ashley, and Chris and Jessica (who we all saw coming), did not end up in wedded bliss. That said, some couples who did not get married may be exploring dating each other outside the show. This has been the case in previous seasons.

Will the married couples remain locked in?

We all know that we get a good amount of tea on the Love Is Blind reunion show. And while we are a few episodes away from the grand finale, only time will tell if the married couples will announce that they’re still together. That said, judging by the connections both of the married couples had during the season, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them thriving and sharing their love stories on the beloved couches.