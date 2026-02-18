'Love Is Blind' Star Devonta Anderson's Ex Girlfriend Speaks: He's a "Liar, Cheater" "He looks good," Taylor says, "but in reality he's a liar, a cheater, and a really good talker." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 18 2026, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When Season 10 of Love Is Blind hit the ground running, it was clear from the start that not everyone was who they appeared to be. But for some couples, the revelations were extra shocking. Take, for instance, Devonta Anderson and Brittany Wicker. While they seemed compatible, their meeting slowly started to show cracks as they learned things about one another that didn't exactly spell hope for "happily ever after."

Article continues below advertisement

But things got even juicier when a woman purporting to be Devonta's ex-girlfriend spoke out on social media, and boy, did she have a lot to say. Here's what she said about Devonta and why Brittany was completely stunned by his past dating history.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

'Love Is Blind' Season 10 star Devonta Anderson's ex-girlfriend has some thoughts.

A woman claiming to be Devonta's ex-girlfriend, Taylor, took to social media to share her thoughts on his appearance on the show. In a TikTok video showing the social media post, Taylor doesn't hold back. "Devo," as she called him, "lied about a lot," she claims. She went on to say he "Never made [her] feel secure in our relationship."

And, she added, "He told me things about the show and who the people were. Who they would end up with." She continues, "And it's obvious he didn't end up with the woman he met on the show because he moved to Arizona and put himself on dating apps." She goes on to say, "It sucks trying to move on from someone who hurt you, and then you see his face in the public eye."

Article continues below advertisement

"He looks good," Taylor says, "but in reality he's a liar, a cheater, and a really good talker." But then she dropped the bomb: "He doesn't like Black girls." Which, of course, was a jaw-dropping revelation since the woman he ended up with on Love Is Blind is Brittany Wicker, a Black woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany was shocked to find out about Devonta's love life.

Initially, Brittany's response to seeing Devonta face-to-face revealed that she didn't get exactly what she expected. On the show, she said, "What I was expecting was probably a little bit bigger. He's shorter than I thought he would be. He's definitely not somebody that I would probably have gone for out in the bar ... But I don't care!"

Devonta was also surprised by Brittany's looks. He said, "I fell in love with Brittany. It just so happened that she is a woman of color. That's something I've never actually dated, let alone proposed to and engaged to. That was something that kinda surprised me, but I fell in love with Brittany because of her heart." When Brittany found out, she shared with USA Today, "That was also news to me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix