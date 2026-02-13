'Love Is Blind' Star Devonta Reveals He's Never Dated a Woman of Color Fans want the scoop on Devonta's ethnicity after shocking revelation. By Tatayana Yomary Updated Feb. 13 2026, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

With the first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 10 currently streaming, fans have taken in a lot of information. Between learning about childhood trauma, lack of dating experience, and the inability of some to successfully juggle multiple women in the pod phase, this season has been quite the whirlwind. That said, one couple that has been a hot topic on social media is Devonta Anderson and Brittany Wicker.

During the season, it’s clear that Devonta and Brittany have been getting along very well. They have fun banter, they appear to enjoy one another, and they’ve been able to go deep and truly get to know one another. However, folks were surprised by Devonta’s sentiments after seeing Brittany for the first time, which has led them to want to learn more about his background. So, what is Devonta’s ethnicity? Here’s what we know.

Devonta Anderson is a mixed-race man.

The 32-year-old loan officer is quite proud of his Australian, Black, British, and Swedish heritage. In an April 2023 Instagram carousel post, Devonta decided to offer insight to folks who were asking about his ethnicity.

“I’ve been asked more times than I can remember what ethnicity I am, if you’re wondering…My mother is Australian with Swedish/British roots from Sydney, and my father is African American from San Francisco/Oakland in the Bay Area,” Devonta wrote.

He later added that he struggled in school due to not being accepted by certain ethnic groups and having to explain to folks that he and his brother, who happens to be dark skinned, were indeed brothers.

“It wasn’t until trips back to the USA where I encountered so many mixed people that look just like me with a similar story,” he shared. “I know who I am and am proud. I love my family. We’re all human.”

And while his story is similar to many people who are mixed race, it’s interesting to hear, considering how he handled meeting his fiancée, Brittany, face-to-face for the first time.

Social media users were not surprised that Devonta shared that he has never dated a woman of color.

Devonta is in some hot water! Although Brittany and Devonta were happy to meet, they made it clear they had different expectations. And while Brittany’s was more common, since many women prefer tall men, Devonta’s response rubbed folks the wrong way.

“I fell in love with Brittany,” he said in a confessional. “It just so happened that she is a woman of color. That's something I've never actually dated, let alone proposed to and engaged to. That was something that kinda surprised me, but I fell in love with Brittany because of her heart."

Why TF does DEVONTA keep referring to Brittany as a Woman of Color/Person of Color!!!??????? Like is DEVONTA not also a POC!???? #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS10 pic.twitter.com/w4oh4yxw2B — ℍ𝕚𝕧𝕖ℍ𝕠𝕥𝕥𝕚𝕖 (@unavailablegrl) February 13, 2026

Devonta getting annoyed about his girl expressing herself and her feelings. He’s gaslighting tf outta her and I’m annoyed with his bs. STOP IT. GO FIND YOUR WHITE GIRL. BC Brittany is wayyy outta his league. #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/3ST4FzblbT — Sweethoneyxd (@Gods_sunset) February 12, 2026

While part of the process is recognizing that there is a huge chance you may not end up with your physical type, his admission of not dating any woman of color triggered many viewers.

From calling him out for not being “attractive” enough to reactions about him calling Brittany “a woman of color,” social media users are convinced that the couple may be in serious trouble.

Not to mention, in a February 2026 interview with USA Today, Brittany revealed that Devonta’s admission was a lot to take in. "I felt it, and we had conversations offline about me feeling like I wasn't his typical type,” she told the outlet. “So I kind of knew [it] in the back of my head, but that was the first time I had actually heard the words said out of his mouth. So I had to process that yesterday, too."