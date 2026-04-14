What Does the Count of Monte Cristo Lick off His Hand? The Answer May Surprise You "The Count of Monte Cristo" is available on PBS. By Niko Mann Published April 14 2026, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Masterpiece PBS

Fans of the television drama The Count of Monte Cristo on PBS want to know what he licks off his hand on the show. The 2026 adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas novel premiered on March 22.

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The drama stars Sam Claflin, Jeremy Irons, and Ana Girardot, and those with PBS Passport can stream the eight-part series as of March 1. The classic tale tells the story of Edmond Dantès, who is seeking revenge on those who betrayed and incarcerated him after he escaped prison and became wealthy. So, what is the Count of Monte Cristo licking off his hand in the TV series?

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What does the Count of Monte Cristo lick off his hand?

Fans of the show have many theories on the question, and many users on Reddit thought that the drug is actually a poison that Edmond was using in small doses to build tolerance so that he could poison those he wanted to get revenge upon. Others wondered if the substance was opium. One user asked, "In the 2024 film, he claims to have consumed opium, but does he actually do drugs?" "It was never clearly stated in the book, but according to the timeframe, it might be laudanum or some opium stuff," wrote one user.

"I want to say, cyanide or arsenic. In the book, he explains how he had been conditioning himself for a long time to be tolerant to it. So it didn’t affect him. But I really can’t recall what the drug was. I want to lean toward arsenic, though," another replied. "I'd guess absinthe ... Many people were fond of it at that time," guessed another. In the novel The Count of Monte Cristo, Edmond Dantès often consumes hashish, although it's never specified what he's consuming in the series, per IMBd.

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He is seen using the drug in the series to soothe his PTSD and anxiety while he hides his true identity and seeks revenge. The classic tale follows Edmond from the time he is a sailor in love who is falsely accused of treason. He is imprisoned in the Château d’If off Marseille, where he meets Abbé Faria, who is played by Jeremy Irons in the series. Edmond escapes the prison after many years and masquerades as the wealthy Count of Monte Cristo.

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As he plans his revenge against those who wrongly accused him, Edmond learns that not everything is as it appears, and he begins to question his quest for vengeance. "As the mysterious Count of Monte Cristo, Edmond infiltrates Paris high society to dismantle the lives of the men who framed him," a description of the series reads. "But he must also face a haunting question: Can justice truly be found in revenge?"