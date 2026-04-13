Rulla Nehme Pontarelli's Husband Has an Interesting Past From Before 'RHORI' Rulla admitted that her husband had an affair before 'RHORI.' By Chrissy Bobic Published April 13 2026, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rullaofficial

No one on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is without their faults and seemingly well-hidden skeletons. That includes Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, whose own husband comes under scrutiny in the first few episodes of the Bravo show. This has led some fans to wonder not only who her husband is, but how accurate the rumors are about him from before filming began for the first season.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Rulla's Bravo bio, "She brings deeply held values into the group, especially when it comes to marriage." In some ways, that could mean turning a blind eye to some of her husband's clear faults. And if she doesn't admit that to her fellow co-stars, chances are, they are ready to pull that out of her anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Rulla Nehme Pontarelli's husband on 'RHORI'?

Rulla's husband, Brian Pontarelli, is a pretty big deal in Rhode Island. To be fair, most of the husbands on RHORI are. Even Jared Haibon, who owns a coffee shop rather than a chain of high-end restaurants or a hefty trust fund. Brian is actually a surgeon, though, as a partner and owner of Rhode Island Foot Care.

According to his LinkedIn, there are multiple locations throughout both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He started the practice in 1999, and it's the only job listed on what appears to be his official account. The Rhode Island Foot Care website says there are 11 offices located across the two states. Brian is partly responsible for how far of a reach the company now has.

Article continues below advertisement

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli's husband was unfaithful to her at one point.

Brian might be the breadwinner of the family and may be able to afford Rulla a pretty impressive and glamorous lifestyle on RHORI, but he isn't without his faults. On the show, Rulla admits that Brian cheated on her in 2024. However, fellow Housewives star Jo-Ellen Tiberi claims on the show that Brian is up to his old tricks, and it's a point of contention for Rulla and Jo-Ellen.

Article continues below advertisement

So much so that, during one episode, Jo-Ellen claims that Brian called one of her colleagues and talked trash about her. Now, she believes he intended to have her fired, but he hasn't admitted to trying to go that far. Still, there is no love lost between them, thanks to the rumor mill milling on RHORI.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Pontarelli faced legal troubles before 'RHORI.'

In October 2025, NBC 10 News in Philadelphia reported that Brian pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor of domestic violence that stemmed from allegations that he placed an electronic tracking device on Rulla's car. In December 2025, the charges were dropped, and Rulla reportedly stated she didn't want to move forward with the case.