Name 'Em! A Few Bravo Stars Were Spotted in the Epstein Files Some devoted fans found the receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots. By Anna Quintana Published Feb. 17 2026, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill, Jeffrey Epstein, and Caroline Stanbury

The Epstein files are said to contain millions of documents and emails involving convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his tangled web of associates. However, seeing how connected Epstein was with some of the richest people in America, it is no surprise that some of your favorite Bravolebrities have been spotted in the files.

Article continues below advertisement

While being named in the Epstein files does not mean you are guilty of any crimes, it was surprising to see just how many Bravo reality stars made an appearance or spoke directly with Epstein before his death in the latest release.

Lea Black (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Source: Instagram Lea Black with her late husband, Roy Black.

It should be no surprise that emails between former Real Housewives of Miami star Lea Black and Jeffrey Epstein have surfaced. Her husband, the late attorney Roy Black, represented Epstein when he secured his controversial plea deal in 2008. In the files, Lea's correspondence with Epstein mentioned her son RJ, who was 8 years old at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Carole Radziwill (The Real Housewives of New York)

Source: MEGA

Another name that surprised no one was Carole Radziwill, seeing as before the Epstein files were released, her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell was heavily reported. In the emails, Carole can be seen chatting with Maxwell, and another report in the files claims that Carole visited Maxwell at her home, where she allegedly discussed her book with Epstein. However, Carole has denied any continued relationship with Maxwell and claims she has not seen her in two decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Caroline Stanbury ('The Real Housewives of Dubai')

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury's name surfaced in the Epstein files due to her past relationship with disgraced royal Prince Andrew, who was extremely close to Epstein and lost his royal titles due to the scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Annabelle Neilson ('Ladies of London')

Source: MEGA

British socialite Annabelle Neilson appeared on the Bravo series Ladies of London alongside Caroline Stanbury in 2014. However, she sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 49. Now, nearly a decade later, her name is resurfacing in the Epstein files, as she has several email correspondences with Epstein in 2011 and 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio Umansky ('The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills')

Source: Netflix

While the ex-husband of RHOBH star Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, did not have direct correspondence with Epstein, his name was spotted on a list in the Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Gold ('Million Dollar Listing New York')

Source: Netflix

New York real estate agent Steve Gold, known for his appearances on MDLNY and Selling the City, emailed Epstein in 2013 in an attempt to set up a business lunch. "Would love to chat sometime and get some insight on life and insight from someone who has had obvious success in it," Steve wrote in the email.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Sudler-Smith (Southern Charm)

Source: WENN.COM/MEGA