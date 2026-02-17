Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV

Name 'Em! A Few Bravo Stars Were Spotted in the Epstein Files

Some devoted fans found the receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots.

Anna Quintana - Author
By

Published Feb. 17 2026, 1:01 p.m. ET

All the Bravo Stars Spotted in the Epstein Files
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill, Jeffrey Epstein, and Caroline Stanbury

The Epstein files are said to contain millions of documents and emails involving convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his tangled web of associates.

However, seeing how connected Epstein was with some of the richest people in America, it is no surprise that some of your favorite Bravolebrities have been spotted in the files.

Article continues below advertisement

While being named in the Epstein files does not mean you are guilty of any crimes, it was surprising to see just how many Bravo reality stars made an appearance or spoke directly with Epstein before his death in the latest release.

Lea Black (The Real Housewives of Miami)

roy lea black epstein
Source: Instagram

Lea Black with her late husband, Roy Black.

It should be no surprise that emails between former Real Housewives of Miami star Lea Black and Jeffrey Epstein have surfaced. Her husband, the late attorney Roy Black, represented Epstein when he secured his controversial plea deal in 2008.

In the files, Lea's correspondence with Epstein mentioned her son RJ, who was 8 years old at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Carole Radziwill (The Real Housewives of New York)

carole radziwill epstein
Source: MEGA

Another name that surprised no one was Carole Radziwill, seeing as before the Epstein files were released, her relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell was heavily reported.

In the emails, Carole can be seen chatting with Maxwell, and another report in the files claims that Carole visited Maxwell at her home, where she allegedly discussed her book with Epstein. However, Carole has denied any continued relationship with Maxwell and claims she has not seen her in two decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Caroline Stanbury ('The Real Housewives of Dubai')

caroline stanbury epstein
Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury's name surfaced in the Epstein files due to her past relationship with disgraced royal Prince Andrew, who was extremely close to Epstein and lost his royal titles due to the scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Annabelle Neilson ('Ladies of London')

annabelle neilson
Source: MEGA

British socialite Annabelle Neilson appeared on the Bravo series Ladies of London alongside Caroline Stanbury in 2014. However, she sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of 49.

Now, nearly a decade later, her name is resurfacing in the Epstein files, as she has several email correspondences with Epstein in 2011 and 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio Umansky ('The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills')

mauricio umansky epstein
Source: Netflix

While the ex-husband of RHOBH star Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, did not have direct correspondence with Epstein, his name was spotted on a list in the Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Gold ('Million Dollar Listing New York')

steve gold epstein
Source: Netflix

New York real estate agent Steve Gold, known for his appearances on MDLNY and Selling the City, emailed Epstein in 2013 in an attempt to set up a business lunch.

"Would love to chat sometime and get some insight on life and insight from someone who has had obvious success in it," Steve wrote in the email.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Sudler-Smith (Southern Charm)

whitney sudler smith epstein
Source: WENN.COM/MEGA

While his name appears in the Epstein files, former Southern Charm star Whitney Sudler-Smith did not have any direct communication with Epstein, but instead, was brought up in a 2014 email conversation with the convicted sexual offender regarding a reality show he was working on involving Russian girls in NYC at the time.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is That Really JonBenét Ramsey in the Epstein Files Photo? Everything to Know

Some of Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Are Promising to Release a Client List of Their Own

'Vanity Fair' Photographer Shares Images of Epstein and Details Chilling Encounter

Latest Reality TV News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.