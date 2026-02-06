Is That Really JonBenét Ramsey in the Epstein Files Photo? Everything to Know "Everything is really connected." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 6 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Mega;Wikimedia Commons

A large batch of Epstein files was released at the end of January 2026, and in them, people are claiming there’s a mention, and even photos, of JonBenét Ramsey, the 6-year-old beauty pageant girl who was found murdered in the basement of her Colorado home in 1996. Given all the other evidence that has come out against Jeffrey Epstein, it wouldn’t be hard to believe Ramsey could be included in the files.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the dates are raising some questions, since Epstein’s alleged abuse reportedly began around 2002, years after Ramsey's death. That doesn’t automatically mean she couldn’t appear in the documents, but it has led plenty of people to doubt the rumor. So, we’re here to clear the air on whether JonBenét Ramsey was actually mentioned in the Epstein files.

Is JonBenét Ramsey in the Epstein files?

Source: U.S. Department of Justice The redacted photo of Epstein holding a young girl on his shoulders.

There’s a picture in the Epstein files of a painting of Jeffrey Epstein holding a small girl on his shoulders, with her face redacted. Many believe it’s JonBenét Ramsey, though her father has confirmed to TMZ it’s not.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you missed it, a photo of a painting that was hanging in Epstein’s New York City townhouse was included in the January 2026 batch of Epstein files. In the image, you can see artwork on the wall that appears to show Epstein smiling while holding a small girl on his shoulders. Her hands are crossed and resting on the top of his head, and she’s wearing a long-sleeve white shirt with a plaid overall-style outfit, similar to what you might see a private school girl wearing.

@tmz 🚨A viral TikTok claims Jeffrey Epstein was linked to JonBenét Ramsey, but her father John Ramsey says it’s “absolutely not true”.... ♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ

Article continues below advertisement

While the girl’s face isn’t visible, a video is also going viral showing a young girl supposedly standing in the hallway of Epstein’s townhouse. Many people claim she bears a striking resemblance to Ramsey, and they’ve since taken to social media claiming it’s her. Adding even more fuel to the rumor, some are also claiming Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s right-hand woman and confidante who helped him carry out his sex trafficking schemes, was present at Ramsey’s 6th birthday party.

But Ramsey’s father, John Ramsey, has since spoken to TMZ to shut the rumors down, calling them “AI slop.” While there was a painting hanging in Epstein’s hallway, it seems people may be using it to generate AI videos of a young girl who resembles JonBenét, leading many to push stories claiming there was some strange connection between the disgraced financier and the young child.

Article continues below advertisement

John told TMZ that when it comes to this outlandish connection between his daughter and Epstein, there is “absolutely no truth to it.” He added, “I haven't seen this, but with AI, anything is possible. I figured one of these days I would be accused of being an Epstein pal. Hasn't happened yet. Internet people can be very cruel.”

Article continues below advertisement

So, who is the little girl on Jeffrey Epstein’s shoulders in the photo that hung in his NYC townhouse?

It’s not entirely clear. However, Epstein did have a niece who lived in New York, so it’s possible the girl could be her. Epstein had a brother named Mark, who reportedly had two children, making Epstein an uncle to a niece and nephew.