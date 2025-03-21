‘Southern Charm’s’ Whitney Sudler-Smith Isn’t Rushing To Find the One, but His Mother Is Whitney has previously dated his 'Southern Charm' co-stars Kathryn Dennis and Madison LeCroy. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 21 2025, 5:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@wsudlersmith

Bravo's Southern Charm has become one of the network's most-watched shows. Whether fans want to give him his flowers, Whitney Sudler-Smith is mainly responsible for what the Charleston-based reality show has become.

Whitney's mother, Patricia Altschul, credits her son for convincing her to agree to a show about Charleston, a show that would inevitably become SC. In addition to creating a show where the people around him made mistakes in their businesses and love lives, Whitney has used the platform to discuss his own misfortunes at love. Throughout his time on Southern Charm, Whitney has had a few hits and misses, many of which have played out on-screen. So, is Whitney dating anyone now? Let's find out!

Is 'Southern Charm' Whitney Sudler-Smith dating anyone?

Whitney doesn't appear to be dating anyone at the moment. However, he told Bravo's The Daily Dish in October 2024 that he "can't rush" his process of meeting the right person for him. "It's not as easy as you think," he proclaimed.

Although Whitney isn't dating anyone now, as of this writing, his mom, Patricia, hasn't given up hope that he'll find everything he's looking for, which includes eventually giving her a grandchild. However, due to Whitney's dating history, his mother admitted she's "not holding my breath." "I'm still hopeful, as long as I'm still breathing I'm still hopeful," she told The Daily Dish in a March 2025 interview. "I'm not holding my breath, I've done it before."

Whitney Sudler-Smith dated a few of his 'Southern Charm' co-stars.

While Whitney prefers to keep his love life a private matter, his mother can't help herself but to share her desires for him. She said her hardworking son not having anyone serious concerns her due to her desires for him to become a father. "I want him to get married now," Patricia explained, adding she believed there was a "contender" in the mix. "I mean, I did it after a couple of minutes. I don't know why he can't."

Whitney's hesitation to settle down and his desire to keep his romantic prospects to himself likely come from his dating history during his time on Southern Charm. He has been romantically linked to Southern Charm stars Madison LeCroy, Kathryn Dennis, and Australian actor Larissa Marolt. However, his last public relationship was with Larissa, and the pair appear not to be together now. Whitney was also briefly romantically linked to The Real Housewives of New York City's Kelly Bensimon.