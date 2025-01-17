Patricia Altschul of 'Southern Charm' Fame Has Crafted a Masterful Net Worth 'Southern Charm' star Patricia Altschul's net worth is truly jaw-dropping! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 17 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

While many Southern Charm cast members have come and gone, Patricia Altschul has remained a staple. The socialite-turned-reality TV star has been a familiar face since day one, but her impressive career extends far beyond the show.

Naturally, fans are curious: What is Patricia Altschul's net worth? Here's everything you need to know about her extraordinary fortune.

What is 'Southern Charm' star Patricia Altschul's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patricia Altschul's net worth currently stands at an impressive $100 million. She seemingly grew up in relative comfort, attending prestigious boarding schools before earning both a bachelor's and master's degree in art history and archaeology from George Washington University.

Her professional journey began as an instructor and assistant professor of art history at her alma mater. Patricia also lived for many years in Georgetown, where she later founded and owned Arcadia, a private art dealership. At Arcadia, she facilitated high-profile art sales, handling works by iconic artists such as Georgia O'Keeffe, Martin Johnson Heade, Frederick Church, and Winslow Homer. Through commissions on these major transactions, it's clear Patricia earned a significant income.

Patricia Altschul Reality TV star, socialite, art collector Net worth: $100 million Patricia Altschul is a socialite and art collector, but perhaps she's best known as a recurring cast member on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm. Birthdate: April 16, 1941 Birthplace: Jacksonville, Fla. Birth Name: Patricia Madelyn Dey Mother: Francis Pearl Sudler Dey Father: Walter Pettus Dey Marriages: L. Hayes Smith (m. 1962; div. 1979)​; Edward Stitt Fleming (m. 1989; div. 1995)​; Arthur Altschul (m. 1996; died 2002) Children: Whitney Sudler-Smith (b. 1968)

In addition to her art-related ventures, Patricia has served as a director or trustee for several nonprofit organizations, including the New York Historical Society and Historic Hudson Valley (which includes properties once owned by the Rockefeller family). As a board member, she may have received compensation for her time and efforts.

Patricia's financial success was also bolstered by her marriages. Her second husband, Dr. Edward Stitt Fleming, was a successful psychiatrist and entrepreneur who founded the Psychiatric Institute of Washington in 1969 and sold it in 1983.

In 1996, she married Arthur Goodhart Altschul, a former general partner at the investment firm Goldman Sachs. He was also a passionate art collector and philanthropist, serving on the boards of several major cultural institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Smithsonian.

Through her marriage to Arthur, Patricia likely inherited a substantial portion of her current wealth. He passed away in 2002, leaving behind a lasting legacy, including the Overbrook Foundation, which had assets exceeding $150 million.