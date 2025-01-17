What Is 'Southern Charm' Star Salley Carson's Job? Here's the Spine-Tingling Answer "I'm like, 'Excuse me? Do I not look like somebody that would do that?'" By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 17 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @salleycarson

On Bravo's series Southern Charm, the cast is made up of a variety of personalities. They come from varying walks of life and experiences, and they all bring something a little different to the table.

Perhaps the best example of this is Salley Carson. The self-described "bubbly party girl" joined the cast for Season 10 and brought with her an intriguing day job that you might not have guessed. Here's what we know about her day job and the other reality series that brought her fame before Southern Charm.

What is 'Southern Charm' star Salley Carson's job out in the real world? You might be surprised.

On the show, Salley is quick to show off her big personality. She calls herself a "bubbly party girl by night," and that certainly seems to be the case. But during the day, she does something rather extraordinarily and fairly unexpected.

As Season 10 launched, we got to know exactly what she does when the party lights are off and she puts on her work clothes. In an episode that aired Jan. 2, 2025, Salley was filmed getting out of bed before the crack of dawn, while everyone else was still snoozing. She explained, "My day starts at 4:30. I let my dog out. I do yoga, quick shower, put my scrubs on, and then 6:45 head to the hospital. I'm in surgery until about 1. I feel like I'm living in Grey's Anatomy. It's a weird, weird life that I live."

What is Salley Carson's net worth?

In her day job, Salley works as a robot technician. Her LinkedIn job reads as, "Hybrid Robotic/Core Spinal Representative." On Southern Charm, she expanded on the job description; "People are always shocked when I tell them I control a robot in spine surgery. I'm like, 'Excuse me? Do I not look like somebody that would do that?'"

Party girl by night, robotic expert by day; it's perhaps not the most obvious combination, but Bravo shares that she earns $400,000 per year, so it's a combination that works.

'Southern Charm' and Salley go together like sweet tea and lemon cakes.

Of course, fans of one particular reality franchise will tell you that Salley didn't get her start on Southern Charm. In fact, she came from another wildly popular series: The Bachelor. She appeared in two different Bachelor Nation series, but never really made it to the top of either, mostly due to her own hesitance to jump in with both feet.

Salley first appeared in Bachelor Nation on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. Then she returned for Bachelor In Paradise's eighth season. But the robotic conductor seemed to have cold feet while getting mixed in with the Bachelor franchise, and never really made the connections she was looking for.