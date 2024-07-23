Rumored 'Southern Charm' Newbie Salley Carson's Dating Situation Is Tricky

Bravo fans adore Southern Charm. The reality show, set in quaint Charleston, S.C., has delivered tons of drama over the years and began filming its tenth season in 2024. While many shows have their casts solidified by Season 10, the newest season has plenty of twists and turns ahead. So far, two longtime Southern Charm stars, Olivia Flowers and Rod Razavi, have stated they won't return to the show for another season.

While SC's fans will miss Madison and Olivia's presence on the show, they will have a familiar face from the reality sphere to take their place. In April 2024, reports surfaced Salley Carson would be joining the cast. Salley, a Charleston native, previously made her reality TV debut on Season 26 of The Bachelor, during which she famously exited the series before her first night in Clayton Echard's bachelor pad. Now, she's ready to shake up Charleston.

But will her Carolina takeover be a solo mission, or does Salley have someone to share her Southern nights with? Here's what to know about Salley's dating life.

Who is 'Southern Charm' newbie Salley Carson dating?

Salley might have earned reality TV fame by searching for love, but these days, she's keeping her love life to herself and seemingly prefers it that way. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly assume there is someone she's dating in plain sight. One person in particular, a personal trainer named Andrew Dietz, seems to be the one her fans are shipping her with.

Salley first showed signs of Andrew in her life in February 2024. On Feb. 22, she wished him a happy birthday. Despite praising him "for always having my back and making me laugh through the tough times," she called him her "friend" and said she was "very lucky to have him."

Of course, you should be close friends with your partner, so it's possible she was soft-launching her man. Andrew also posts Salley on his Instagram account, though he also keeps the posts friendly. In January 2024, he wished his "darlin'" a happy birthday but clarified his post wasn't a "hard launch."

Since their initial posts, the pair have posted other moments with themselves or friends, including Salley's rumored co-star, Venita Aspen. However, since neither of them has confirmed the relationship, we're saying Salley is single for now.

Salley Carson briefly dated 'Southern Hospitality' star Joe Bradley.

While it's unclear if Salley's possible boyfriend, Andrew, will join her on Southern Charm, she's used to engaging in a reality showmance. Before signing on to Southern Charm, Salley joined Season 2 of Bravo's Southern Hospitality while working for Leva Bonaparte. Salley and Joe were hot and heavy until she lied to him about kissing their co-star TJ Dinch's roommate, Gaston Rojas.

Eventually, Salley told Joe about the kiss. They tried to move forward, but the relationship didn't work out.

In addition to her fling with Joe, Salley was engaged to someone else, which came up on her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. On The Bachelor, she struggled with being on the show the same weekend of what was supposed her and her ex's wedding. She eventually denied the rose Clay had given her and went home early. When she returned to BIP in Season 8, she was sent packing after lying about going home for a work trip when she was really reuniting with her ex.