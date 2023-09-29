Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm 'Southern Charm' Newcomer Rod Razavi Already Has Fans Swooning New 'Southern Charm' cast member Rod Razavi came in hot on his date with Olivia Flowers. What does he do for a living? Let's find out his job! By Allison Hunt Sep. 28 2023, Published 10:42 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Gist: Rod Razavi is a new cast member on Season 9 of Southern Charm.

Rod is a Director at ChemoCars.

Rod is also a Director of Integrations and Conversions at Zuri Group.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 9 of Southern Charm is off to a bumpy start for our favorite charmers and we're only two episodes in. Taylor Ann Green seems to be very unhinged post break up, Austen Kroll is spiraling, and we are all feeling the absence of Kathryn Dennis, just to name a few.

One bright spot has been new comer Rod Razavi, who we saw go on a date with Olivia Flowers during Episode 2. Rod mentioned during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he had been friends with the crew for a while. Rod joked that he decided to do the show for a new answer to the question, "What have you been up to?" What is this southern gentleman's job? Let's find out!

Article continues below advertisement

What is new 'Southern Cham' cast member Rod Razavi’s job?

Rod has had a very successful career as a computer programmer. He received a BS in Information Technology from the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he also played on the tennis team.

Rod's Linkedin tells us that he is currently the Director at ChemoCars, which is a company that gives free rides to cancer patients to and from chemo treatments. Rod is also the Director of Integrations and Conversions at Zuri Group, a company that does consulting for nonprofits.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Rod can add "Bravo-lebrity" to his resume! On the day the first episode that he was in aired, Rod posted on Instagram saying that he was still working at his job full-time while filming captioning that, "Juggling a 9-5 and filming for 3 months was quite the challenge, but I’d do it over again in a heartbeat."

What is Rod Razavi's net worth?

According to Gossip Next Door, Rod is worth $2.5 million. And that was even before his reality tv show stardom and all the inevitable brand deals were factored in. Impressive, Rod.

Article continues below advertisement

As mentioned, Rod made his Southern Charm debut during Episode 2 when he went on a date with Olivia at the park. His charm and banter skills made fans immediately fall for him. Well that and the fact that he went to multiple places just to find Olivia gluten free bread. If he wanted to he would ladies. In a preview for Episode 3, Rod tells Austen about his date with Olivia and it goes, well, as expected.