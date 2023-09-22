Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm Rodrigo Reyes Has Joined the Cast of 'Southern Charm' and Has a Southern Charming Partner Rodrigo Reyes has joined the cast of 'Southern Charm' for Season 9 and honestly he's a breath of fresh air, as is his partner of nearly a decade. By Jennifer Tisdale Sep. 21 2023, Published 10:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@roddy_rey

The Gist: Rodrigo Reyes is new to Southern Charm.

He has a long-time boyfriend of 8 years.

His partner Tyler Durgas is a doctor and was nervous about being on the show.

In Season 9 of Southern Charm is turning into season fine since Rodrigo Reyes has joined the cast. And by fine we're referring to his impeccable interior design skills. While Rodrigo may be new to fans, he has been friends with the cast for years. According to his bio, Rodrigo serves as a calming presence for his pals but to be honest, we aren't here for peace and quiet.

His grounding attitude isn't the only thing that sets Rodrigo apart from the other Southern charmers. Unlike his single chums, Rodrigo is in a long-term relationship. Who does Rodrigo have designs on? Let's meet his significant, significant other.

Rodrige Reyes is in a relationship with a physical therapist.

In an Instagram post dated July 4, 2023, Rodrigo celebrated nearly a decade together with his partner Tyler Dugas. He shouted out their "8 years" as well as "multiple trips around the world." It was finished off with a classic "I love you." They seem far too healthy for a reality television show built on sassy drama!

Hopefully Rodrigo and Tyler are strong enough to weather any chaotic arguments that may or may not involve a drink tossed onto one's face. Tyler's Instagram seems to suggest they're adorably happy and extremely close. From sweet photos with pets to galavanting all over the world, Rodrigo and Tyler display matching smiles in every picture. Rodrigo told Hollywood Life that Tyler is there to "give some advice to Craig," and we can't wait to see it.

Rodrigo was very nervous about joining the show.

Rodrigo was very nervous about inviting the public into the very private life he and Tyler share. "I think once Tyler was able to kind of overcome that idea and realize, hey, we’re gonna be hanging out with our friends," he told the outlet. "It’s not like we’re being thrust amongst strangers. That’s what made it a little more reassuring for him just in the matter of putting your life out there."