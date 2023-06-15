Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm 'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green's Brother, Worth, Passed Away at 36 Years Old What was Taylor Ann Green’s brother’s cause of death? The ‘Southern Charm’ star’s brother, Richard “Worth” Worthington Green died at 36 years old. By Jamie Lerner Jun. 15 2023, Published 8:51 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@catie.king09

On June 8, 2023, the world lost another shining light. Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green’s brother passed away at just 36 years old. Her brother, Richard Worthington Green, known to friends and family as Worth, was the eldest of the three Green siblings. He left a significant void in the Green family and is already deeply missed.

But as friends and fans flock to Taylor Ann to offer their condolences, they can’t help but wonder what caused him to die at such a young age. So what was Worth’s cause of death?

Taylor Ann Green’s brother’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

For now, the Green family wants to keep details of Worth’s death private. Although it can be scary for fans to learn about someone dying so young, it’s more necessary to respect the family's wishes. We can assume that Worth did not die of natural causes or a known chronic illness, as that likely would have been stated if that were the case.

In fact, Taylor Ann and Worth’s sister, Catie, has been undergoing her own health struggles. In 2017, Catie was diagnosed with two types of ovarian cancer. After a few months of treatment, she was in the clear, but in May 2022, Taylor Ann shared that the cancer returned, so she would have to fight it off once again.

While fans were quick to offer condolences, some also asked what happened. No one in the family has shared how Worth died, but someone did comment that it could have been Lyme Disease. However, we believe they probably conflated the loss of Olivia Flowers’ brother to Lyme earlier this year with the loss of Taylor Ann’s brother. So it’s unlikely that Worth died of the same disease.

Friends and family have shared their memories and condolences for Worth’s passing.

A Westmoreland Funeral Home obituary said, “[Worth] age 36, woke up in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, June 8, 2023 … He was a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible. His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger.” He lived a full life, complete with living abroad in South Korea to teach English, graduating from “Bad Boy Camp” and East Carolina University, and playing golf in Ireland.

At the time of his passing, he had also started dating Caroline Evans. “He loved her enough to bring her home to his family and was beginning to plan a future with her by his side,” the obituary explained. “Friends too numerous to name will miss the exuberant love for life that Worth brought to them.”

Caroline shared on Facebook, “Worth Green you are the greatest love I’ve ever known. Although you are not here physically, the love you gave is still felt every single day. I love you forever and always.” Taylor Ann and her family issued a statement to PEOPLE: “Worth left this world on top of the world - he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him.”

The obituary shared funeral and memorial details: “A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m. in Nebo Crossing Church … In lieu of flowers, Worth would want everyone to use those funds towards spending time with family and friends. If desired, donations can be made in Worth’s memory to your favorite charity.”