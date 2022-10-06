Madison LeCroy Claimed on the 'Southern Charm' Reunion that Thomas Ravenel and Olivia Flowers Hooked Up
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion.
The eighth season of Southern Charm concluded with a tense party for Craig Conover's pillow business, Sewing Down South (thanks to a lack of a seating chart), but the drama is far from over.
Ahead of the reunion, which begins on Oct. 6, Bravo released a teaser clip that featured some of the talking points that fans can expect to hear about during the special.
Based on the sneak peek video, much of the reunion will focus on the break-up between Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green, and the drama between exes Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover. However, another jaw-dropping revelation may have come out as well.
In one moment, host Andy Cohen made a remark about how interconnected the various cast members are when it comes to their romantic relationships.
As the stars discussed their pasts, Madison LeCroy made a shocking comment alluding to a potential connection between Season 8 addition, Olivia Flowers, and former Southern Charm star, Thomas Ravenel (who shares two kids with current castmate, Kathryn Dennis).
Did anything happen between Thomas and Olivia? Read on to find out what was said during the reunion trailer, and to learn what Olivia's immediate response was to Madison's claims.
Did anything happen between 'Southern Charm' alum Thomas Ravenel and current star Olivia Flowers?
Longtime Southern Charm fans know about Thomas and Kathryn's contentious on-and-off relationship all too well, and fans have seen both of them date other people on the show following their final split.
Thomas left the series after Season 5, and he went on to have a baby with ex Heather Mascoe in 2020. Kathryn's most recent ex, Chleb Ravenell (who is not related to Thomas, as their last names are spelled differently), appeared on Southern Charm Season 8.
While Thomas' dating life has remained somewhat complicated off-screen, he is, once again, a topic of discussion on the Season 8 reunion.
"Everyone in this group has shared one lover," host Andy Cohen said in the Season 8 reunion trailer.
"I think Thomas and Olivia, right?" Madison asked. Olivia herself immediately got defensive.
"Sorry, did you just pull that out of your fake a-- or what?!" the new addition wondered.
"No, the a-- is actually real," Madison retorted.
The moment concluded before fans could learn why Madison said that in the first place, or to find out the rest of Olivia's response.
Aside from Madison's reunion comment, there is no other information regarding a potential relationship or hook-up between Olivia and Thomas. Based on Olivia's reaction, it appears as if the former L.A. resident will vehemently deny Madison's accusation.
Viewers will have to wait until the reunion airs to find out whether Madison's comment was rooted in something she heard about or knew firsthand, or if it was a comment she made to be funny (or to poke at her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll, who has dated Olivia).
Are Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers still dating?
One of the main storylines on Season 8 was the romance between Olivia and longtime star Austen Kroll. The two decide to date toward the latter part of the season, and the pair confirmed that they were an exclusive item to Us Weekly in August of 2022.
Olivia and Austen will likely provide the latest update in their relationship during the reunion.
New episodes of Southern Charm air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.