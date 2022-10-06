Madison LeCroy Claimed on the 'Southern Charm' Reunion that Thomas Ravenel and Olivia Flowers Hooked Up

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion.

The eighth season of Southern Charm concluded with a tense party for Craig Conover's pillow business, Sewing Down South (thanks to a lack of a seating chart), but the drama is far from over.

Ahead of the reunion, which begins on Oct. 6, Bravo released a teaser clip that featured some of the talking points that fans can expect to hear about during the special.