Taylor Ann Green Opened up About Her Older Sister's Health During the 'Southern Charm' Reunion

The first part of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion featured plenty of drama and disagreements among the Charmers, but it also highlighted a few poignant and emotional moments along the way.

During Part 1 of the reunion, which aired on Oct. 6, longtime star Austen Kroll talked about his late older sister, Kyle Kroll, and how emotional it was for him when he helped his parents move out of their North Carolina house. While Austen discussed the move, his co-star, Taylor Ann Green, became visibly upset.