Wait, Remind Me — Who Is Salley on ‘Bachelor in Paradise?

Salley was not only a contestant on Clayton's season of 'The Bachelor,' she was the first one to meet him. That's because she went to his hotel room before night one even began, explaining to him that she was formerly engaged and was supposed to get married literally the day before.

After getting emotional, Clayton gives her a rose (technically the First Impression Rose) to try to get her to stay. Alas, she decided to self-eliminate because she was definitely not ready.