'Southern Charm' Star Venita Aspen Gets Candid About Her Breakup with Manny By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 10 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET

Ahead of Season 10 of Southern Charm, fans discovered that Venita Aspen and her boyfriend, Manny Houston, had split. The two, who had been friends for years, began dating after Season 8 wrapped, with an engagement even being discussed at one point.

So, what went wrong? What happened between them? Here's everything you need to know about Venita and Manny's breakup.

Source: Bravo (L-R) Amir Lancaster, Venita Aspen, and Manny Houston at BravoCon 2023.

What happened between Venita and Manny from 'Southern Charm'?

In Season 10, Episode 5, Venita opens up about her breakup with Manny and explains why they went their separate ways. While at Craig Conover's house, the conversation shifts to the dating scene, and when asked about her own relationship, Venita reveals that Manny moved to New York for Broadway, and they broke up.

"Did I not tell you? Manny moved to New York for Broadway," Venita tells the group. "Oh no, baby, he's not coming back."

It’s sad that Venita and Manny couldn’t work out because he moved to NY for Broadway. #SouthernCharm — Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) January 10, 2025 Source: twitter

A flashback from a few weeks earlier shows the couple discussing Manny's move, with her mentioning that it's only "four months minimum." Manny tells a tearful Venita, "I feel like we need to have a conversation now about the fact that you keep saying four months. It's probably going to be longer than that."

Back at the party, Ryan is surprised by the news: "Well, I knew he got the Broadway gig, I didn't know that he's not coming back though," he says before asking, "How do you feel about that?" "I'm here," the fashion influencer says. "So like, one day at a time. My mom's disappointed. This is the only boy she's ever liked, and I've dated quite a few men."

In a confessional, Venita gets candid about just how tough it's been: "New York is his dream. Broadway is his dream, but I was not included in a lot of the plans." Wow, that sounds painful... it's clear the breakup has been hard for her, but hopefully, she's finding ways to heal and focus on herself!

Venita once called Manny her "forever" person.

Though they'd known each other for a very long time, Venita and Manny officially started dating after Season 8 of Southern Charm wrapped filming. During the next season, fans saw more of them as a couple as they went on sweet dates and even discussed moving in together. At one point, an engagement was even brought up!

"It's been five years of friendship [and] a year-and-a-half of dating," Venita shared during a November 2023 stint on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "We've talked about the engagement, but I'm a stickler and very Type A, so I want it to look a certain kind of way, and he's like, 'Oh, we can get engaged tomorrow and I'm like, 'No, plan it!'