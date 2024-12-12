'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Doesn't Live With Her Husband — Why It Works for Them "If I can be separated from my child for a short period of time, then I can be separated from my husband." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 12 2024, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@madisonlecroy

Season 10 of Southern Charm follows the once rowdiest Charleston, S.C. crew growing up and trading in the long nights in the southern streets for deep talks about their future. Throughout the long run, fans have watched the cast's behavioral changes spill over into their relationships. Craig Conover, for instance, has happily been with his girlfriend, Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, since 2021. And despite rumors the couple called it quits, Craig confirmed in December 2024 they're still going strong.

Madison LeCroy has also been a one-man woman these days. After her relationship with her co-star, Austen Kroll, ended, Madison moved on to her current husband, Brett Randle, with whom she's been married since 2022. Despite their challenges, Madison and her husband fully commit to each other and their future. Here's what to know about the Southern Charm star's husband!

Source: Bravo

Who is 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy's husband?

Madison and Brett's romance began in April 2021. At the time, the beauty guru was still healing from her and Austen's breakup. They connected while on a trip to Arizona with their friends. Madison shared with People in October 2021 that Brett "chased me out of the restaurant" to get her number. After they exchanged numbers, she told her travel group she believed she had just met her husband.

"'That's him, y'all,'" Madison recalled telling her friends. "I was like, 'I'm marrying that man.' There's something about him that I've never felt before in my entire life. I knew right then."

Six months after they started dating, Brett proposed to Madison after taking her and her son, Hudson, on a belated birthday celebration. Of course, the Bravolebrity said "yes," and they were married in November 2022. Since their wedding, Madison has opened up about some of her and Brett's issues within their marriage, such as their living arrangements.

When the couple met, he was a chief firefighter based in California. As of this writing, Brett continues to live and work in California despite them being married for over two years. Madison explained that the reason behind their long-distance marriage is everything in business.

"The money is better in California," she said when asked about her husband's job on Watch What Happens Live. "But also, he's close to — I mean, he can retire in the next few years. So I'm not gonna ruin that because I'm being 'needy.'

Madison Lecroy wants to have another child with her husband, Brett.

While Madison and Brett aren't always cohabitating, she shared on Southern Charm that she wanted her husband around more so they could better plan for their future. In a Season 9 episode, she told her friend Venita Aspen she hoped their living arrangements would change in time for them to have a child together. Madison also compared the living arrangement she and her ex-husband, Josh Hughes, have for their son, Hudson.

"If I can be separated from my child for a short period of time, then I can be separated from my husband,” she said. “But I’ve changed because we’re talking about having a baby… This time I want it to be planned and take our time.”

Madison and Brett's child together will be his first and her second. The Bravo star told Us Weekly in December 2024 that they were still actively trying to have a baby and confirmed Hudson is on board. "Just recently, he gave me permission to have a sibling,” Madison said. “He said, ‘Mom, you can have a baby now.’ And I said, ‘Oh, OK. Thank you. I’ve been waiting on you to say that."

And though she's still sharing her family with reality TV, she's enjoying basking in her "housewife era." "I love it,” Madison said of her second marriage. “I mean, definitely being my second go-around, I would say I’ve gotten very lucky [with] a wonderful husband. My housewife era is my favorite so far.”