Venita Aspen Is From 'Southern Charm' –– What's Her Net Worth?

Fans of Venita might already be aware that she’s a model, but does everyone know how long she’s been in the modeling game? She’s actually been posing for photos since she was 16 years old.

She’s also a social media influencer keeping up with over 82,000 followers on Instagram. What makes her even more interesting is that she earns money as a stylist, too. Anyone who needs advice about which designer labels to wear on a night out can enlist her help.