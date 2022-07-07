Venita Aspen Is From 'Southern Charm' –– What's Her Net Worth?
There’s a lot to be said about a show like Southern Charm. The reason it’s been successful for eight seasons so far is that the cast is fun to keep up with. One thing most of the cast members have in common is that they're all wealthy and financially thriving.
Venita Aspen has been a huge part of Southern Charm since joining the show back in 2020. At first, she was just one of the friends on the sidelines, but she’s now a full-time series regular. Where exactly does her net worth stand right now?
What is Venita Aspen's net worth? Here's a breakdown.
As of 2022, it’s been reported that Venita has an estimated net worth of $500,000, according to Slice. Where exactly did she get half a million dollars from? Her career speaks for itself. Venita is a full-time model, constantly posing for different projects. She models for print work, commercial work, and private clients.
What does Venita Aspen from 'Southern Charm' do for a living?
Fans of Venita might already be aware that she’s a model, but does everyone know how long she’s been in the modeling game? She’s actually been posing for photos since she was 16 years old.
She’s also a social media influencer keeping up with over 82,000 followers on Instagram. What makes her even more interesting is that she earns money as a stylist, too. Anyone who needs advice about which designer labels to wear on a night out can enlist her help.
Her opinions about fashion and style have taken her quite far and a scroll through her Instagram feed proves it. Every outfit she posts is super trendy. Although Venita is known for being a model now, back in the day she had other professional pursuits lined up for her future. She was a food blogger and pastry chef after attending culinary school.
Since she is such an important part of Southern Charm, she’s also a full-on reality TV star. According to her LinkedIn page, she founded the Aspen agency back in 2017. Being in charge of her own company makes a lot of sense since she comes across as a total go-getter.
Here’s what else fans of 'Southern Charm' should know about Venita Aspen.
According to Venita's personal website, she’s got an entire blog filled with posts meant for people who want to live a lifestyle just as luxurious as hers. Venita's history in culinary arts is also reflected on her blog, as is her modeling portfolio for people who are curious to see her professional shots.
Catch Venita and the rest of the cast in new episodes of Southern Charm Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo as well as on Peacock.