Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm 'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Finally Feels "Like an Equal" in New Relationship 'Southern Charm' star Taylor Ann Green is dating territory manager Gaston Rojas. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 6 2024, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

When Taylor Ann Green first appeared on Southern Charm, she was introduced simply as Shep Rose's new girlfriend. Since then, however, Taylor has formed her own identity and storylines on the show. Taylor and Shep also broke up in mid-2022 after a wave of cheating rumors surfaced.

Article continues below advertisement

While the split was hard for Taylor, she briefly rebounded with fellow cast member Austin Kroll, who was not only Shep's good friend but also the ex-boyfriend of her former BFF and co-star, Olivia Flowers. This sparked tension within the Southern Charm group, with much of the cast turning against her. Now that time has passed, what's Taylor Ann Green been up to? Is she dating anyone new these days? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Taylor Ann Green dating these days?

As of December 2024, Taylor Ann Green is dating territory manager Gaston Rojas. The couple has been together since September 2023, more than a year after Taylor's split from Shep Rose.

The pair actually met through Gaston's roommate, Southern Hospitality cast member and Republic bartender TJ Dinch. Taylor shared the juicy deets during Season 10, Episode 2 of Southern Charm, revealing that they started out as just friends but ended up going on an "accidental date."

Article continues below advertisement

"My friend ended up backing out very last minute, so it was just me and Gaston," Taylor said in a confessional. "I was a little nervous, but four hours later, he asked if he could kiss me. And I said, 'Yes.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor has also noted the differences in her relationship with Gaston compared to her past with Shep, describing him as "sexually inclined" and hinting at a possible future together. "My parents have asked me if we've talked about marriage," she shared.

Taylor also feels their connection is more compatible: "Gaston and I, we're similar in age," the reality TV personality stated, pointing out that at the time of filming, she was 29 and Gaston was 31. "Our relationship feels more like a partnership. Gaston really makes me feel like I am good enough and that's different for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after they got together, Taylor told The Daily Dish she felt "happy and confident" with Gaston. "I'm just looking for a best friend — somebody to do life with, laugh, have a good time [with], and [not] take life too seriously," she told the outlet. "Each day should be a gift. That's what I wanted, and just to share it with somebody."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor said she feels "like an equal" in her relationship with Gaston.

In a November 2024 interview with People, Taylor opened up about her new romance, excitedly disclosing that it's "completely different from any relationship I've been in." "I finally feel like an equal, and this is actually real because we're talking about the next steps," she explained.