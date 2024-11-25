Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm 'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Doesn't Hold Back When It Comes to His Dating Life 'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose is single and ready to mingle! By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 25 2024, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

One of the hottest events of the year, Bravo Fan Fest, has come and gone — but the buzz is still alive and kicking! This inaugural event was one for the books, packed with photo-ops, exciting activities, and juicy panels that kept fans hanging on every word.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the Bravolebrities who stole the spotlight was Southern Charm star Shep Rose, who gave fans an exclusive peek into his love life! So, what's the latest on Shep's romantic ventures? Here's everything you need to know about who he’s dating (or not) right now.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Shep Rose dating?

At the Bravo Fan Fest event, Shep Rose spilled the tea during a dating-themed panel, and let's just say, he's still keeping things interesting! While talking about his love life, Shep made it clear he's currently single (and ready to mingle).

He shared that he's on the exclusive dating app Raya and has recently updated his ideal girlfriend's age range. It's now "28 and above," which is an upgrade from his previous 26 minimum. "It's incremental!" he quipped with a grin. "Change is incremental."

Article continues below advertisement

Shep also spoke about his romance with Sienna Evans.

The real fun came when Shep opened up about his Season 10 romance with former Miss Bahamas winner Sienna Evans. When asked why he's still single, Shep gave a bit of a cryptic answer: " don't know if I want to reveal because of Season 10, but I was right there and I got pretty cut down, let's just say. And it's all out there for everyone to see, so."

Article continues below advertisement

He also gave some extra insight into his relationship with Sienna, revealing that it was a "long-distance" thing. But get this — by the second weekend that were together, he was already saying the L-word. "But it was in the heat of passion," Shep clarified. "Does that still count?" That definitely raises some red flags and feels a bit like love-bombing, don't you think?

Shep was clearly caught off guard by how quickly his love life shifted after his split from Taylor Ann Green. In fact, he admitted that he was convinced he wouldn't meet anyone else he'd feel strongly about for a while.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't know why I thought that, I was just like, it's hard to find — and it is hard to find — but sometimes it can happen right on top of each other after a relationship," Shep shared with the audience. "And I thought that that was this, and I was super optimistic. And we were saying very, very nice things to each other."

Article continues below advertisement

He was optimistic about his new connection, sharing that he and Sienna had been saying some very sweet things to each other. "So, it was interesting," he concluded. "Long distance is tough, though."

Shep previously dated his co-star Taylor Ann Green.

Of course, Southern Charm fans remember the breakup between Shep and Taylor, which made headlines in July 2022. Sources told People that Shep's reluctance to be faithful was a major factor in the breakup. "Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn't want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle," a source said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

As for where he stands with Taylor now? Well, Shep shared at Bravo Fan Fest that he and Taylor aren't on speaking terms, and she's made it clear she doesn't want to be friends. "She doesn't want to contact me, I don't know why. I mean, she's in a relationship and I think that there's a problem there with her and I being friends — I understand, I respect that," Shep said at Bravo Fan Fest, referencing Taylor's current relationship with Gaston Rojas.