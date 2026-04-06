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'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island's' Net Worths and How They Earn Their Money

The beauty queen lives in a house that she describes as a "castle," creating confusion about her relatively low net worth.

Lea Vatenmakher - Author
By

Published April 6 2026, 9:50 a.m. ET

See the Real Net Worths of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island
Source: Peacock

The Real Housewives franchise officially has a new entry with The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. With its debut season just starting, the show promises the same drama, laughs, and opulence as its predecessors. This leads us to the question on everyone's minds: Just how much opulence are we talking about?

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Each city's Housewives are known for flaunting their lavish lifestyles. Let's just say the quiet luxury trend never quite reached these folks. Now that we've been introduced to The Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast, fans can't help but wonder just how much these women's net worths are.

Disclaimer: All net worths are estimates and were calculated using a Celebrity Net Worth Calculator.

'The Real Housewives of Rhode Island' Cast
Source: Peacock
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Alicia Carmody: $100,000–$250,000

Alicia Carmody
Source: Peacock

Despite being cast as a "housewife," Alicia actually shies away from the "wife" part of that title. She's been engaged to Billy Kitsilis for nine years, and they share a daughter, but the reality TV star doesn't have immediate plans to marry. Billy owns several pizzerias, one of which Alicia is helping run. This is quite a departure from Alicia's previous 20-year-long career as a hair and makeup artist. Clearly, commitment isn't the issue.

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Rosie DiMare: $500,000–$1 million

Rosie DiMare
Source: Peacock

Rosie is no stranger to the limelight, as the reality TV star used to be a TV news anchor. Now, she's a DJ and owns a lifestyle brand, on top of her reality TV work. Rosie's husband, Rich DiMare, is also a DJ and a jazz musician who specializes in Frank Sinatra. The pair support each other's careers by routinely promoting one another's work.

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Ashley Iaconetti: $500,000–$1.5 million

Ashley Iaconetti
Source: Peacock

A reality TV veteran, Ashley got her start in the Bachelor series before switching to RHORI. She appeared on The Bachelor, which is where she earned her nickname "Ashley I." She then went on to Bachelor in Paradise and met her husband, Jared Haibon. Lastly, Ashley starred in the debut season of The Bachelor Winter Games, where she became the show's first winner. Now that she's settled down, Ashley co-hosts two podcasts and co-owns Audrey’s Coffee House and Lounge along with her husband.

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Elizabeth McGraw: $3 million–$7 million

Elizabeth McGraw
Source: Peacock

Self-proclaimed "cannabis queen," Liz owns a cannabis dispensary alongside her husband, Gerry McGraw. Speaking about her business, Bravo reports that Liz claims her dispensary was one of the first in the country. She also spoke about how involved she was in the process, saying, "I did everything from cracking the seeds, to harvesting, to learning how to grow in different ways. I designed the whole place."

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Rulla Nehme Pontarelli: $3 million–$7 million

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli
Source: Peacock

Rulla is familiar with high net worths, as she has had a decades-long career in financial planning and wealth management for high-end clients. Her husband, Brian F. Pontarelli, is a pediatric surgeon, so it's safe to say that each of them earns a sizable income. The pair shares two children, and Rulla has made it clear prior to RHORI airing that her family is her first priority. This should create an interesting dynamic, as another cast member has accused Brian of infidelity.

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Kelsey Swanson: $500,000–$1.5 million

Kelsey Swanson
Source: Peacock

It's fitting that Kelsey is starring in a show about Rhode Island, as she was crowned Miss Rhode Island in 2017. The beauty queen lives in a house that she describes as a "castle," creating confusion about her relatively low net worth (low according to Real Housewives standards). While she certainly lives luxuriously, the money belongs to her boyfriend, John Caprio, who is very wealthy and very much Kelsey's senior. She was 19 years old when they met. That's all we're going to say about that.

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Jo-Ellen Tiberi: $1 million–$3 million

Jo-Ellen Tiberi
Source: Peacock

Jo-Ellen is both a full-time mom to three children and a full-time aesthetic practice development manager for Cutera. She's explained her job with the laser company as marketing the device, teaching others how to use it, and showing offices how to sell it. Her husband, Gary Tiberi, also contributes to the household's income via his job as a mortgage loan officer.

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Dolores Catania: $4 million–$5 million

Dolores Catania
Source: Peacock

As a Real Housewives staple, Dolores's net worth is the only one that's widely reported. If Dolores looks familiar, that's because she is a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as well. Her appearance on RHORI isn't as an official Housewife, but as Liz's close friend. Dolores's cash flow stems from her reality TV appearances (including Season 3 of The Traitors) and her previous work in real estate. She and Liz are working together on creating a brand of gummies for menopausal women.

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