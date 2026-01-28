Jen Shah Left Her Mark on 'RHOSLC' — But Will She Ever Return to the Show? Jen Shah served 33 months of her 78 month prison sentence. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 28 2026, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealjenshah

Fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will forever remember the takedown of Jen Shah when she was arrested in Season 2 and found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for a telemarketing scheme. She was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, but after she was released early in December 2025, people asked if Jen would be back on RHOSLC.

Jen's business was accused of targeting elderly individuals who were promised business services but were manipulated into giving as much money as they could, from bank accounts to maxed-out credit cards, according to the Department of Justice. The scheme resulted in Jen's conviction and sentencing in 2023.

Will Jen Shah be back on 'RHOSLC'?

After Jen went to prison and, by extension, was kicked off the show, some cast members attempted to fill her shoes. Danna Bui-Negrete joined the show as a 'guest' in Season 4, after joining as a 'friend' in Season 3. Monica Garcia was cast for Season 4 as a clear replacement for Jen, though she only lasted one season because of her own controversy with the other ladies.

Bronwyn Newport joined RHOSLC in Season 5 as a main cast member. So really, there is no need for Jen to come back and fill in the cast in any way. And that's a good thing, since producer Andy Cohen has spoken out against bringing Jen back to RHOSLC. Not only were her convicted crimes enough to sour fans to her, but Jen isn't close to the ladies of the show anymore either.

In December 2025, around the time Jen was released early from prison, Andy once again addressed his thoughts and decision on Jen returning to RHOSLC. "She's not coming back to RHOSLC," he said at the time on his radio show on SiriusXM. "I don't know that I can see Bravo working with her again. Can we put a period at the end of the sentence?"

Before that, in January 2024, Jen shared a statement with whoever was in control of her Instagram account during her incarceration. According to E! News at the time, Jen shared on her Instagram Stories through her proxy that she turned down a one-on-one interview with Andy, and he was still "butt-hurt" over it.

Why was Jen Shah released from prison early?

Although Jen was originally sentenced to 78 months in prison, she was released after 33 months of time served. According to Fox News, her release came because of reported good behavior. Her sentence was also reduced twice during her time in prison. She has to continue to pay $6.6 million in restitution.