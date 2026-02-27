'RHOBH' Alum Camille Grammer Talks Exit: 'I Didn't Want to Expose My Personal Life' "I care very much for my family and children, and that show tends to take me away from them." By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 27 2026, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Bravo’s hit franchise, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been known for explosive cast exits, from Lisa Rinna’s departure after Season 12 to Garcelle Beauvais’s exit after the Season 14 reunion. The show has been known to bring out the best and the worst in cast members. That said, as cast conflicts intensify, the women often face personal issues that can influence their decision to leave the show.

Camille Grammer (now Camille Meyer), one of the most notable RHOBH cast members, has famously exited the series as a full-time cast member. And while some folks believe it was in major part of her divorce from Kelsey Grammer, it appears that there’s more to the story. So, why did Camille Grammer leave the show? Here’s the rundown.

Why did Camille Grammer leave ‘RHOBH'?

Upon Camille’s exit from the show after Season 2 in 2012, the actor and model shared that her decision to leave was her own. After all, rumors ran rampant that she wasn’t asked back to the series for Season 3.

“I was not fired,” Camille told The Hollywood Reporter. “I didn’t want to expose my personal life so much anymore. I had done that and was over that. I care very much for my family and children, and that show tends to take me away from them. I really want to focus on them right now.”

She went on to share that while she will “miss the camaraderie with the girls” and “enjoyed Bravo and the producers,” she knew it was time to go. However, she shared that she will miss the dynamic.

Camille Grammer has been an on-and-off member of the cast over the years.

Despite Camille’s past sentiments about protecting her privacy and focusing on her children, she decided to return. Avid fans can recall the model and actress returning to the show, but not in a full-time capacity. After her Season 2 departure, Camille appeared as a friend of the show for Seasons 3, 8, and 9.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live, she and host Andy Cohen talked about the “friend of” role. "I feel like there's something about not being a Housewife that people don't realize that you actually kind of enjoy,” Andy said to Camille in 2019. “Do you enjoy your role on the show? 'Cause I kind of feel like you come and go as you please and you're your own boss in a weird way.”

"I've enjoyed being a 'friend,'" she told Andy. "I have. And we've talked about that, and I actually enjoy it. I do feel like this year I stepped it up a lot."

However, People shared that in a series of now-deleted tweets, Camille revealed that she wasn’t asked to return to the show. “I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” Camille said in a tweet.“I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle's show.”