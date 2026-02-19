“I Thought We Settled on Type C” — iPhone Users Are Worried Apple’s Changing Its Charger Port Is Apple going to put MagSafe on the iPhone? By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 19 2026, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Studio Proper

Apple hasn't officially debuted what the iPhone 18 is going to look like. But that hasn't stopped leaks from permeating the web and getting the rumor mills churning. Like most new iPhone releases, the Cupertino-based tech company is expected to release its next smartphone in the fall (Sept. 26 is purportedly the date the iPhone 18 will be released.)

And while upgrades to the device's internals and photography capabilities are expected, one talking point that's been making the rounds is the 18's charger port and what it will look like.

What does the iPhone 18 charger look like?

Several tech outlets and purported leakers have speculated that the iPhone 18 will pack a larger battery. The Sunday Guardian penned that a "reliable supply-chain whisperer indicates the iPhone Pro Max may include a battery between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh." This would, according to the website, be "one of the largest batteries ever seen in an iPhone."

This power pack, coupled with the iPhone 18's "efficient A20 Pro chip," would result in an astounding 40-hour battery life. 9to5Mac also writes that the latest iPhone will come equipped with a 5,200mAh battery, echoing reports from others.

But what does a larger battery mean for the iPhone's charging capabilities? For years, iPhone users have decried the tech company's decision to implement less-than-stellar charging solutions for its phones. Apple's proprietary 30-pin connector was an unwieldy solution, and while its lightning cable adapters were definitely more svelte, they weren't the most durable of charging solutions.

Thankfully, Apple's decision to finally migrate its iPhones over to USB-C cables means that folks can probably pack a single charging cable for all their devices. But some believe that Apple will be shifting away from USB-C charging on its iPhones after the company has gone back to outfitting its MacBooks with MagSafe adapters. However, as others have pointed out, since the laptops are outfitted with USB-C ports, users can still use these ports to power their devices.

@3very1luvskay The realization that my iPhone charger won’t be of any use in 30 years 😭😭 ♬ original sound - Kay <3 Source: TikTok | @3very1luvskay

This shift has presumably prompted people to imagine what an iPhone 18 would look like with a MagSafe charging port. One Reddit user in the r/PhoneNow sub submitted a mock-up of what a mobile Apple device would look like if it had a MagSafe port outfitted to its bottom.

And it appears that there are folks out there who believe that Apple will, indeed, equip the 18th iteration of its smartphone with MagSafe functionality. One TikTok user preemptively vented about the charger change in the iPhone 18, stating that they're upset with the fact that their friends have newer iPhones.

They can't borrow a charger to power up their device when it's about to die, as it's incompatible with their specific model. In their clip, they specifically call out USB-C ports, as opposed to the lightning cables they use.

What will the iPhone 18 charger's price point be?