If You Have Ever Wondered What the T in T-Shirt Means, You Aren't the Only One

By Niko Mann Published Nov. 20 2025, 2:18 p.m. ET

People ask about the most random things on the internet, and one question folks are asking is: What does the T in T-shirt mean?

According to the fashion magazine Vogue Australia, the history of the T-shirt began in the Middle Ages. The T-shirt was originally an undergarment worn by only men. They were easy to wash and gave people a hygienic barrier for the skin. Wearing a clean T-shirt also showcased a man's wealth, but what does the T mean?

What does the T in T-Shirt mean?

According to etymonline, the T in T-shirt stands for the shape the shirt makes when laid flat, a T. The shape of the shirt changed in the 19th century when the shirt tails were removed from the garment. The body of the T-shirt was also made to be a more snug fit. New knitting technology also helped T-shirts be mass-produced in a form-fitting shape. Textiles such as calico, jersey, and wool were also used. Hygienists praised T-shirts made of knit-wool for protection against colds and other bodily maladies.

Women were also now advised to wear T-shirts rather than corsets, and by the late 19th century, British sailors also began wearing white flannel T-shirts under their wool uniforms. By the century's end, the British Royal Navy began allowing sailors to wear T-shirts when working on deck.

Eventually, working-class men began wearing undershirts as outerwear on the weekends, and in 1880, a square-necked, loose-fitting flannel shirt became the uniform for the US Navy. In 1913, the Navy made the cotton T-shirt its official undergarment. The T-shirt gained popularity in the 20th century as companies like Fruit of the Loom and Hanes Knitting Company began producing them in the 1900s.

T-shirts were standard for college sportsmen in the 1930s when Sears began making the shirts, and by World War II, the U.S. Army was also issuing T-shirts as part of official uniforms. Sears advertised the T-shirt as "It’s an undershirt, it’s an outershirt. ... Wear it as an outershirt for sports and for lounging, or as an undershirt — it’s practical, correct, either way." In 1941, Sears marketed the T-shirt with the slogan, "You don’t need to be a soldier to have your own personal T-shirt."

t shirt like garments date back thousands of years but the modern form became a popular undergarment after the t-shirt was introduced as part of the us navy uniform in 1913. late as the 50’s t-shirts grew popularity as outerwear thanks to popular culture so yes a fashion icon https://t.co/ZQeOX2gxQz pic.twitter.com/jTuSi06LsY — crocodile princess (@breadbreadz) September 27, 2023