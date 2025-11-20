If You Have Ever Wondered What the T in T-Shirt Means, You Aren't the Only One
The answer may or may not surprise you.
People ask about the most random things on the internet, and one question folks are asking is: What does the T in T-shirt mean?
According to the fashion magazine Vogue Australia, the history of the T-shirt began in the Middle Ages. The T-shirt was originally an undergarment worn by only men. They were easy to wash and gave people a hygienic barrier for the skin. Wearing a clean T-shirt also showcased a man's wealth, but what does the T mean?
What does the T in T-Shirt mean?
According to etymonline, the T in T-shirt stands for the shape the shirt makes when laid flat, a T.
The shape of the shirt changed in the 19th century when the shirt tails were removed from the garment. The body of the T-shirt was also made to be a more snug fit. New knitting technology also helped T-shirts be mass-produced in a form-fitting shape. Textiles such as calico, jersey, and wool were also used.
Hygienists praised T-shirts made of knit-wool for protection against colds and other bodily maladies.
Women were also now advised to wear T-shirts rather than corsets, and by the late 19th century, British sailors also began wearing white flannel T-shirts under their wool uniforms.
By the century's end, the British Royal Navy began allowing sailors to wear T-shirts when working on deck.
Eventually, working-class men began wearing undershirts as outerwear on the weekends, and in 1880, a square-necked, loose-fitting flannel shirt became the uniform for the US Navy. In 1913, the Navy made the cotton T-shirt its official undergarment.
The T-shirt gained popularity in the 20th century as companies like Fruit of the Loom and Hanes Knitting Company began producing them in the 1900s.
T-shirts were standard for college sportsmen in the 1930s when Sears began making the shirts, and by World War II, the U.S. Army was also issuing T-shirts as part of official uniforms.
Sears advertised the T-shirt as "It’s an undershirt, it’s an outershirt. ... Wear it as an outershirt for sports and for lounging, or as an undershirt — it’s practical, correct, either way."
In 1941, Sears marketed the T-shirt with the slogan, "You don’t need to be a soldier to have your own personal T-shirt."
The T-shirt eventually became the perfect advertisement for political messages as well as for advertising. Businesses used T-shirts for marketing, and music management companies used them to promote bands.
One band that is almost as famous for its T-shirt as they are for its music is The Rolling Stones. Their iconic T-shirt features a mouth sticking out a tongue, something singer Mick Jagger was known for doing during performances.
Today, T-shirts are worn by just about everyone