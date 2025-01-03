Janelle Brown Shades Kody Brown with 'Blame Yourself if I Don't Love You' T-Shirt 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown shades her ex-husband, Kody Brown, with a "Blame yourself if I don't love you" t-shirt. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 3 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @janellebrown117 / Janelle Says

Reality TV star Janelle Brown isn't mincing words when it comes to her ex-husband, Kody Brown. The couple, who married in 1993, parted ways in 2022 after over 30 years together, with Janelle accusing Kody of gaslighting her.

Since their separation, Janelle has launched a successful clothing line, featuring a range of t-shirts emblazoned with iconic quotes from Sister Wives. The t-shirt collection has resonated strongly with fans, and her latest design is going viral for what many perceive as a subtle jab at Kody.

Janelle Brown shades Kody with a "Blame yourself if I don't love you" t-shirt.

As of January 2025, Janelle has released a new shirt to her collection of "tongue-in-cheek" t-shirts. The jaw-dropping shirt reads, "Blame yourself if I don't love you," and features a kissing lips emoji.

The shirt is available for $25 on Janelle's website, Janelle Says. But please, don't wait too long to order one for yourself — the medium and large sizes have already sold out, and the rest are quickly selling out!

The phrase is a direct reference to something Kody said on Sister Wives, which seems to mock his tendency to deflect blame and gaslight those around him. In a now-infamous moment on the show, Kody says, "Well, don't blame me for not loving you — I was doing my duty. Blame yourself if I don't love you, OK?! When I'm in love with a woman, that's her fault!"

Honestly, is Kody allergic to taking responsibility for anything? The logic behind this statement is not only absurd, but it also comes across as wildly self-centered. Clearly, many fans agree, and they're flocking to Janelle's online store to support her. It's evident that she created this epic t-shirt as a playful jab at Kody, using one of his most outrageous quotes to both mock him and highlight his toxic behavior.

But the "Blame yourself if I don't love you" t-shirt also signifies something deeper. It's clear that Janelle no longer holds any illusions about Kody, nor does she seem to feel much affection or respect for him. Rather than let her past relationship define her, Janelle is turning some of the most dramatic and cringeworthy moments from Sister Wives into a way to express herself (and even find humor in the process!)

