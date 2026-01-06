2026 Is the Year of the Horse: Here's What Astrologists Think Giddyup. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 6 2026, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Jeyakumaran Mayooresan

People who believe in astrology get a lot flack. Either that, or they're labeled kooks for believing that cosmic alignments and the time of their birth play any part in their personalities or individual destinies. But at the end of the day, believing in astrology or the zodiac probably doesn't cause significant damage to most people, and it may even help some understand themselves and others better.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Chinese zodiac calendar, 2026 is the year of the horse. Even though the Lunar New Year doesn't officially occur until February 2026, some people are celebrating the year of the horse already — but what does that mean?

What does the year of the horse mean?

We're well into 2026, an according to the Chinese astrological calendar, that means we're in the year of the Fire Horse. Chinese New Year writes that this sign is identified by these key traits: confidence, agreeability, responsibility, fitness, decisiveness, and intelligence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Unsplash | @Andrey Soldatov

But there are some drawbacks to this zodiac sign. Folks born in the year of the horse may find themselves upset when other folks are trying to rein them in. The aforementioned website also remarks that horse zodiac folks are "decisive but also easily swayed and impatient."

Article continues below advertisement

So if you were born in a horse sign year, the Chinese Zodiac indicates that you're going to be experiencing some pretty gnarly "highs and lows in love, work, and health." Any headway horse zodiac signs are attempting to accomplish during 2026 are going to be accomplished "through persistence," according to the website.

2026-The year of the Fire Horse

Not a normal year: it comes every 60 years with a single purpose: to shake everything.



The Fire Horse energy is known historically for bringing rebellion, fast changes, breakups, breakthroughs, and intense self reinvention.



Expect accelerated… pic.twitter.com/rbksLLzNi2 — ∆ark Mistre§☠️👻🌌 (@darkmistress__) December 30, 2025 Source: X | @darkmistress__

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, horse signs should practice "self-care and steady finances" to secure their goals. To be honest, though, this kind of advice seems like a general rule for anyone who's attempting to follow through on their goals.

Here's where the "fire" comes into play for the year of the horse.

The Japan Times writes that the fire element is one of five represented in the Chinese Zodiac, along with water, wood, metal, and earth. This means that each of the 12 animals on the zodiac, along with these five signs only occurs every 60 years.

Article continues below advertisement

2026 is a 1 year numerology, ruled by the sun and in chinese astrology, the year of the fire horse is starting next month.



be bold, be brave. you're free and are the one in charge of your life so don't hesitate to run away from what isn't good for you. a new cycle begins now. pic.twitter.com/yf55dsnHbj — moon babe 🌙🌴 geminis and scorpios' lawyer (@supermoongirl9) January 1, 2026 Source: X | @supermoongirl9

The "Fire Horse" year may be characterized by a predilection towards bold and brazen ideas. An astrologer in Hong Kong, Jupiter Lai, told the Japan Times about some of the pitfalls that could arise out of wholly embracing this headstrong new position. "The horse runs fast, sometimes too fast. Both individuals and industries may feel pressure to keep up with an accelerated pace, risking overextension or burnout," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Fellow astrologist Cathryn Moe out of Hawaii said that folks in the year of the horse should embody "deliberate patience" as a means of "develop[ing] their inner stillness so they can take the reins" throughout 2026. Jupiter went on to say that the year of the fire horse is going to be defined by "visibility, acceleration, passion, and decisive action."