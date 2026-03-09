Golf Fans Want to Know What Wire-to-Wire Means After Arnold Palmer Invitational Upset Akshay Bhatia won the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 8, 2026. By Niko Mann Published March 9 2026, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Golf fans were in for a surprise following an upset at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 8, 2026. Pro-golfer Akshay Bhatia won the prestigious annual PGA TOUR event, which is held every year at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla. According to ESPN, at one point, the tournament's runner-up was Daniel Berger, and he was in a wire-to-wire lead before things went astray.

Akshay was five shots behind in the tournament, and now, fans want to know what a wire-to-wire means in golf. So, what does the phrase mean?

Source: Mega

What does wire-to-wire mean in professional golf?

According to Golf Monthly, wire-to-wire is actually a reference to a wire-to-wire winner, and it means that the winner of the tournament was in the lead from start to finish. The winner doesn't need to be in the lead after each round, but the player must be at least in a joint lead. A wire-to-wire winner doesn't have to be at the top of the leaderboard at all times, but they must be at the end of each round.

The term originated in horse racing and is in reference to the two wires used in horse racing — the first wire to note the start and the second wire to note the finish line. According to Golf.com, Daniel Berger was about to accomplish a wire-to-wire win, which reportedly had never been accomplished at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Akshay Bhatia for the win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational! 👏 pic.twitter.com/XX5JWO4zeC — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 8, 2026

As the late Arnold Palmer said, "You must play boldly to win," and Akshay said he did just that during the tournament. "Play bold," he said. "I think that was a big thing everyone knows of Mr. Palmer. I could feel that energy and buzz. It was awesome. I'm very fortunate to win this tournament."

Akshay reportedly had four straight birdies that got him back on track and left him only two shots behind. With three left to play, he hit a 6-iron that almost went into the cup on the second bounce, which set up a short eagle (when a player scores two strokes under par on a single hole).

CLUTCH GENE ON 18. 🥶



Daniel Berger drills the pressure par putt to force a playoff vs. Akshay Bhatia!



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/KERy0RoNeN — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 8, 2026

The prize for winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational was $4 million. Daniel Berger, who ended up in second place after his failed wire-to-wire win, won $2.2 million. "It's tough to win. It's tough to battle," he said. "But I feel like I did a good job, and a shot here or there was the difference."