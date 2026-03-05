No, Travis Kelce And Kai Trump Aren't Besties Despite Their Conversation at a Golf Event "I bet he got in trouble for that when he got home." By Chrissy Bobic Updated March 5 2026, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kaitrumpgolfer

If there's one thing that Swifties are going to notice every time, it's the potential for Travis Kelce to do wrong by Taylor Swift, their fearless leader. So when someone posted footage of the Chiefs' tight end chatting up Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, at a golf event, they clocked it right away. While there isn't really any harm in Travis talking to Kai, the issue some have is that Trump has been open about his distaste for Taylor, so you know, there may be some bad blood there. No pun intended.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Travis and Kai are both at a gold event at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The pair talks for a few seconds with a camera nearby, but it's not clear what they're saying. Still, the fact that Taylor's fiancé is talking to Trump's granddaughter made some wonder what these two could have in common.

Travis Kelce was seen chatting with Kai Trump at a golf event.

Kai is known as an avid golfer who has competed in tournaments before. Plus, her mom is dating Tiger Woods, so her presence at the event makes sense. Travis is a golf fan, and although Taylor was not with him at the event, as a star athlete, he appears to make the rounds in talking to different people while being filmed, unbeknownst to him.

But, as some put it after seeing the clip of Travis and Kai talking at the golf event, Travis might not even be familiar with who Kai is. "There's like a 0 percent chance that Travis Kelce is aware that Kai is Trump's granddaughter lol," someone posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Travis Kelce and Kai Trump talking at TGL https://t.co/vcPXQjpzYV pic.twitter.com/MddArqpf6O — Tyler Boronski (@TylerBoronski) March 4, 2026

Someone else responded to that post to share that, because of Kai's position in sports, she is often seen at sporting events. As a result, it can be hard not to see her as one of the other sports fans. So really, it isn't all that surprising that Travis ran into her and spoke with her briefly. If anything, it's surprising it hasn't happened before now.

Is Travis Kelce MAGA?

Travis has never come out to share his political views. Not directly, anyway. According to Newsweek, Travis has largely avoided taking a stance on supporting Trump or other politicians. But after Taylor publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and Trump spoke out about "hating" Taylor, it would seem that Travis should probably lean toward his fiancée's political beliefs.