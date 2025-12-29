Did Tiger Woods Have a Baby With Vanessa Trump? Here’s What’s Actually Going On Do we owe Tiger a congratulations? By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 29 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There’s a rumor going around that pro golfer Tiger Woods is having a baby, or may have already had one, with his new partner, Vanessa Trump. In case you didn’t know, Tiger announced the two were officially an item in March 2025, sharing a photo of them together on Instagram with the caption: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.”

Tiger was previously married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 until 2010, and they share two children: Sam Alexis and Charlie Alex. Vanessa, on the other hand, was married to Donald Trump Jr., from 2005 to 2018, and they share five children, the oldest being Kai Trump, who, ironically, is also a golfer and made her professional debut in late 2025. Past relationships aside, it’s being said that Tiger recently welcomed a child, and it might be with Vanessa. Here’s what we know about the rumor.

Did Tiger Woods have a baby?

Tiger Woods did not welcome a baby and is not expecting one. The only children he has are with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. It appears the rumor stems from a Facebook post shared by SportNova, an account that has already been called out for its clickbait content.

The post was shared back in October 2025, along with the caption, “Hearts Melt as Tiger Woods and Partner Vanessa Trump Announce They're Expecting a Set of Twins.” They also shared an AI-generated image of the two wearing matching teal-green outfits, with Tiger looking like he’s ready to step into a hospital delivery room.

Both are also holding up an ultrasound similar to how most couples do when they announce they’re pregnant. Vanessa is also visibly pregnant in the photo, suggesting she’s very far along. While the AI generator used to create the fake image did a decent job capturing Vanessa, the same can’t be said for Tiger, which might be the biggest giveaway of all.

Funny enough, the photo also shows Vanessa wearing a wedding ring, despite neither she nor Tiger confirming that they’re married (and we’re pretty sure major outlets would’ve picked that up if they were). So no, Tiger didn’t welcome a child, and he still has only two biological children that he claims as his own.

The rumor about Vanessa Trump being pregnant actually started earlier than the fake Facebook post.

While many people were fooled by the Facebook post suggesting Tiger and Vanessa would soon be welcoming a child together, there was another claim shared even before that. Back in September 2025, a Facebook account called Woods Golf Dynasty posted multiple photos of the couple with the caption, “GOOD NEWS: Tiger Woods And Vanessa Are Happy To Announce The Good News That They Are 4 Weeks Pregnant. The Two Plan To … After The Birth Of The Baby.”

The account implied that Tiger and Vanessa had gotten married and used an AI-generated image of Vanessa (looking visibly older) and Tiger on their wedding day to try and convince folks it actually happened. What made the post slightly more believable for some was that it mixed those AI-generated images with real photos of the couple taken from Tiger’s Instagram announcement confirming their relationship.