All About the Relationship History of Tiger Woods — Inside His Romantic Past On Thursday, March 13, it was revealed that Tiger and Vanessa Trump had been "quietly" dating since November 2024. By Danielle Jennings Published March 14 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET

The relationship history of celebrities and public figures is an entertaining pastime for fans who want to know what their faves do behind the scenes. Legendary golfer Tiger Woods is currently at the center of fresh romance rumors, courtesy of his alleged relationship with Vanessa Trump.

Tiger quickly became a superstar in the world of golf by consistently breaking standards and ushering in a new era of golf that has yet to be duplicated. Throughout his highly impressive career, interest in his romantic life made just as many headlines as his sports prowess.

What is Tiger Woods’s relationship history?

After initially meeting in 2001, Tiger and ex-wife Elin Nordegren married three years later in October 2004. During their six-year marriage, Tiger and Elin had two children, daughter Samantha and son Charlie.

Multiple reports of Tiger’s infidelity began to surface in 2009, culminating in Elin using golf clubs to shatter the window of Tiger’s vehicle after he crashed it, according to PEOPLE. In August 2010, Elin’s divorce from Tiger was finalized, and she received $100 million.

Despite the highly contentious nature of their divorce, an inside source told PEOPLE in 2018 that things had settled between the exes. "They're friends now. Everything that happened in the past is in the past,” they said. “They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. … The kids love them both,” the source continued.

Tiger’s relationship history after his divorce is varied.

Although he had an affair with Rachel Uchitel in 2009, who was one of many women he cheated with while married to Elin, the two were never an official couple. In 2013, three years after his divorce was finalized, Tiger went public with his relationship with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. In a statement posted to his Facebook page, he shared some details about their relationship.

"Something nice that's happened off the course was meeting Lindsey Vonn. Lindsey and I have been friends for some time, but over the last few months, we have become very close and are now dating," the golf pro wrote. "We thank you for your support and for respecting our privacy. We want to continue our relationship, privately, as an ordinary couple and continue to compete as athletes,” he wrote at the time, per PEOPLE.

However, the two split almost three years later in 2015. "After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship. I will always cherish the memories that we've created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart," Lindsey wrote in a Facebook statement at the time. Short relationships followed, with Kristin Smith in 2016, and Erica Herman in 2017.

Tiger is reportedly currently dating Vanessa Trump.

On Thursday, March 13, it was reported that Tiger and Vanessa had been “quietly” dating since November 2024, according to the Daily Mail. “Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week,” an inside source told the outlet.