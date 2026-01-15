Kai Trump Had Surgery to Help With Chronic Pain That Impacted Her Golf Swing "I am excited for the ability to play golf pain free!" By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 15 2026, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kaitrumpgolfer

Fans and supporters of Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump were quick to send her their support after she posted on Instagram on Jan. 14, 2026 about having surgery. She hadn't shared details before she had her procedure, but she shared an update to let everyone know she was doing well and looking forward to getting back to golf.

Kai is an amateur golfer who is often seen playing with her grandpa, Donald Trump, or in competitions. She was recruited by the University of Miami to play women's golf beginning in the 2026 semester after her high school graduation. Kai hasn't yet gone pro, but her fans and followers know that golf is a big part of Kai's life, and before her surgery, she was forced to endure pain when playing.

Kai Trump underwent surgery on her wrist.

Although Kai didn't respond to the influx of comments and well-wishes following her surgery in her Instagram post, she did share what procedure she had done. "Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex," Kai wrote. "The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics." She added that she "looked forward" to rehab.

A week later, Kai posted a photo of herself in a formal gown with a wrapped hand, presumably for her recovery. Triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) wrist surgery, per the Cleveland Clinic, is used to help stabilize the wrist after a fall or injury. Since Kai plays golf at school and played for more than 10 years before that, it makes sense for the sport to have been the cause for Kai's pain and subsequent surgery.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, individuals with a TFCC tear who receive surgery can typically regain full function within 12 weeks from the date of their surgery. That places Kai on a golf break for the foreseeable future. However, without the procedure, per Kai's Instagram post, she had been in pain while playing.

Kai Trump is an amateur golfer.

Since golf is something that has been part of Kai's life for so long and even helped her get attention at a collegiate level before she graduated high school, repairing her wrist function was essential. Outside of playing the sport for competitions or for college, though, Kai began playing as a young child. And, she has said on more than one occasion, she has played with her grandfather often over the years.