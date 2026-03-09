Kai Trump Dragged for Shopping at Erewhon With the Secret Service in Tow Erewhon Market is an upscale grocery store in Los Angeles. By Niko Mann Published March 9 2026, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The president's granddaughter, Kai Trump, went shopping at the expensive grocery store Erewhon while in Los Angeles to try the establishment's famous smoothies, and she had the Secret Service with her as she made a video of the event. Kai shared the footage online, but it did not go well for the pampered teenage granddaughter of Donald Trump. The video is titled "I Tried the World’s Most Expensive Grocery Store," and it features Kai as she comments on how much items cost at the luxury supermarket.

She also jokes that the store is so expensive, it could "bankrupt" her, and YouTube users roasted Kai over being so "tone-deaf" in the video, which was originally titled, "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon," per TMZ. Kai is an aspiring professional golfer, and according to The Palm Beach Post, the 18-year-old has endorsement deals worth more than $1 million.

Source: YouTube / Kai Trump

Kai Trump shops at Erewhon with the Secret Service.

Kai began the video by explaining to her viewers where she was and why. "All right, guys. So, welcome back to the channel," Kai says in the video. "Right now, we are in Erewhon, which is in LA. This will be an Erewhon video, and everything I get from Erewhon. If you guys don't know Erewhon, Erewhon is the most expensive grocery store, pretty much out there. Everything's crazy expensive. So, we're going to get my favorite stuff, even supplements."

Kai then shops as she talks to the Secret Service and buys a $21 smoothie. She also jokes, "I'm like I'm about to go, like, bankrupt with this. I need to file for bankruptcy." Kai also bought short ribs for $37 and a $60 water bottle.

After Kai shared the video on her YouTube page, things went left as her fans called her out for being "tone-deaf" and "dumb." One user replied, "Title might be the most tone-deaf thing I've ever read. Like legit lmao." Others brought up granddaddy Trump. "Did you know grandpa cut food stamps for tens of millions of Americans?" Another wrote, "Please join the draft for grandpa!" "I see the dumb doesn't fall far from the tree at all," added another.

Several users mentioned Marie Antoinette and the French Revolution. "The French decapitated their ruling class for less than this, btw." "Dude, we need to eat the rich fr," added another. "Thanks for showing us the grocery store none of us will ever shop at." One X user shared the video on the platform with the caption, "While her grandfather is sending troops her age to die in an illegal war, Kai Trump is out with Secret Service in tow on a high-end shopping spree. This is obscene, outrageous, and utterly wrong."

While her grandfather is sending troops her age to die in an illegal war, Kai Trump is out with Secret Service in tow on a high-end shopping spree.



This is obscene, outrageous, and utterly wrong.pic.twitter.com/9uIPu7rDXa — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) March 9, 2026