Pop star Halsey's newest studio album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" was released on all streaming services on Aug. 27. It's been dubbed "their best work yet" by Pitchfork and received much praise, despite no singles being released in the lead up to its launch.

The 13-track album closes with a song titled "Ya'aburnee," an Arabic phrase. But what does "ya'aburnee" mean? It has a significant cultural heartfelt meaning that ties the album together — but has received mixed feelings from listeners.