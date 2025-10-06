What Happened at Slammedenuff 2025? The Chaos That Ended the Show Early "So, cops came, cleared everyone out. We got all behind these barriers. There was like 50 cops just all standing in lines." By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 6 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bxnztrip

Slammedenuff is a well-known custom car show series that draws enthusiasts from across the country. The 2025 Sevierville edition had long been scheduled for October 4–5, 2025, at the Sevierville Convention Center. Car lovers descended on Sevierville, Tennessee, ready for the annual Slammedenuff show featuring lots of engines, custom rides, vendors, and excitement. For many, it was the highlight event of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

Many attendees had traveled for the full weekend experience, spending a lot of money on accommodations, anticipating the standard car show atmosphere. But the weekend didn’t go as planned. By Sunday, the city had pulled the plug. So what happened at Slammedenuff 2025 that forced officials to halt the show and send people home early? Here's what we know.

Source: Instagram/@bxnztrip Slammedenuff 2025 Out of Control

Article continues below advertisement

What happened at Slammedenuff 2025 led to the cancellation of the event?

City officials in Sevierville canceled the Sunday, October 5, 2025, portion of Slammedenuff, citing “numerous disturbances, safety concerns, and a significant strain on county-wide public resources.” They noted that October 4 brought traffic disruption, reckless behavior, late-night noise, and disorderly conduct as factors making the remainder of the event unsafe.

Though Slammedenuff is organized privately, the city said it had to protect residents and visitors. A zero-tolerance enforcement policy toward nuisance activity, unsafe driving, and disorderly conduct was announced immediately. Officials also announced they would “conduct a comprehensive review of the event’s overall impact and will reevaluate its future viability at the Sevierville Convention Center.” The decision left participants, vendors, and fans abruptly canceling their plans.

Article continues below advertisement

6 News, a local newstation in the Gatlinburg area, talked to numerous people who were in attendance. “There’s all kinds of stuff on social media already of cops, people getting on the pumps and all that stuff. So, cops came, cleared everyone out. We got all behind these barriers. There was like 50 cops just all standing in lines,” said Hunter Brooks, a car enthusiast. "This is the first time I’ve ever seen people actually get on the pumps and do burnouts and all that stuff here," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened at Jimmy's Market during Slammedenuff 2025?

The most talked about location was Jimmy's Market where the crowd became unmanageable and police had to clear the area. The Pigeon Forge Police Department issued a statement on their Facebook page. "There have been rumors circulating about shots being fired and chemical agents being deployed in our city. We want to make it absolutely clear: no shots were fired and no gas was deployed by our department."

Article continues below advertisement

"We are aware of a reported stabbing incident. ... It was a minor wound, and the subject declined transport. That incident did not occur in the area of Jimmy's, the statement continued, "The Slammed Enuff car show was not sanctioned by the City of Pigeon Forge. It posed a serious threat to public safety, and we stand in full support of the City of Sevierville in their decision to cancel the official car show."

How is social media reacting?

There are lots of posts across social media sharing the chaos of Slammedenuff 2025. Many people are reacting, sad to the news it may never return to Sevierville, and disappointed that a group of people had to ruin it for everyone. There were people posting video from previous years, showing how it "used to be a good event." Instagram user @ian.mk6 posted his summation of the problems that led to the cancellation, with video and photos from the night.

Article continues below advertisement

The future events of Slammedenuff will continue.

Now that the show was cut short in Sevierville, questions loom about whether Slammedenuff will return to that location. The city’s statement made it clear any return will depend on “significant and verifiable improvements in conduct and management.” Organizers and fans alike will likely watch closely how leadership, security, and local cooperation evolve.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook/slammedenuff Comment by Slammedenuff saying it would continue

Slammedenuff confirmed it would issue refunds and update on future locations by sharing the Sevierville Police Department's announcement and posting in the comments, "Slammedenuff is on to bigger and better things!" Even if Sevierville is off the table, the Slammedenuff brand hosts events in other cities. The momentum, interest, and vendor networks may shift focus to locations that can better manage crowd behavior and safety.