A Tragedy at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Left Two Students Dead The school released an email about the "targeted and isolated event." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 20 2025, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/WKOW 27 News

After the chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville sent out an email about an incident that occurred between two female students, others on campus were shocked. And, outside of UW-Platteville, many wondered what happened at the school and who was involved in what was described in the email as a "targeted and isolated event."

Article continues below advertisement

Although the university did not immediately release many details to the public following what happened, the email shared that two students died. However, with little more information in the initial campus-wide email that was sent out, what exactly happened at UW-Platteville, and what have the victims' families said, if anything?

Article continues below advertisement

What happened at UW-Platteville?

According to Channel 3000 News in Madison, Wis., an incident occurred between two female students on campus that resulted in both of their deaths. As a result, classes were canceled for the week following the reported crime. In an email that Chancellor Tammy K. Evetovich released, it was revealed that no one else was seriously injured in whatever happened between the students.

"It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of two UW-Platteville students, Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wis., and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wis.," Evetovich said in the email. "This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified."

Article continues below advertisement

Hallie Helms of Baraboo. The 2nd victim mentioned in Monday's UW Platteville "incident" that left both girls deceased at the campus. My thoughts and prayers are with Hallie's family and Hallie has a beautiful little boy whom she was taken away from. 📷📷📷 https://t.co/iRSngq6Zip pic.twitter.com/KZwbiQNO5O — GHLiveReports (@Grhavit) May 20, 2025

The incident happened at Wilgus Hall, where at least one of the women, Martin, was a resident. According to the official Facebook page for the dormitory, Martin was a recent graduate of UW-Platteville. There was reportedly a shelter-in-place notice for the campus at the time of the incident, per WISN in Milwaukee, and some family members of students shared on Facebook that they were told there was a shooter. However, authorities have not shared the details about what exactly happened.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, some students reported hearing "two people" arguing and gunshots at Wilgus Hall. The outlet also reported that audio from a local dispatch appeared to confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, authorities have not confirmed what happened at the university.

Thinking of my UW-Platteville friends, current students, & staff. I lived in Wilgus for 3 years, seeing this happen there is heartbreaking. Enough was enough decades ago. We need a change in gun laws & accessibility for mental healthcare. Prayers aren't action steps. Votes are — Kelsey Bigelow Poetry (@kelkaybpoetry) May 19, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

UW-Platteville closed down briefly following the incident.

Although UW-Platteville did not close down after the incident and after the rumors of there being an active shooter on campus, classes were canceled following the incident between the two students that ended tragically. According to Channel 3000 News, finals were canceled for the week. The outlet also reported that students affected by the tragedy were encouraged to seek campus counseling.