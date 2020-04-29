The Mystery of What Happened to Baby Lisa Irwin Continues to Haunt Us 8 Years Later

Unsolved crimes are always unsettling, but that's especially true when the victim is a young child. For eight years, the family of Lisa Irwin have sought answers to what happened to their baby who was snatched away just a few weeks before her first birthday. While the investigation has largely centered on the parents themselves, Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin, the parents insist their daughter was kidnapped. Are we any closer in 2020 to finding out what happened to baby Lisa Irwin ?

What happened to baby Lisa Irwin on the night she disappeared?

According to Bradley and Irwin, they discovered Lisa missing when Jeremy Irwin came home from work around 4:00 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2011 and found many lights on inside the home and the door unlocked while his wife was asleep in their room. They also said three cell phones that had been in the home were missing. Though the parents initially cooperated with detectives, they pulled back as the investigation centered on them, as it often does in a case where a young child is missing or found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Source: KCTV5

The couple has denied having anything to do with their daughter's disappearance, and two witnesses in the neighborhood reported seeing a man holding a baby with no clothes walking the streets in the middle of the night. Police brought in a man fitting their description but neither witness positively IDed the man as the one they saw. Bradley says she put Lisa to bed in a purple t-shirt and shorts, and a dumpster that had been set on fire not far from the home was revealed to contain, among other charred items, some baby clothes.