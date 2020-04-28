Did Wayne Williams Ever Confess to the Atlanta Child Murders?

All the renewed interest in the Atlanta child murders — and questions over whether Williams was truly responsible for all or any of the young victims' deaths — led Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to announce on March 21, 2019 that she and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields had ordered a reopening the investigation to determine whether additional DNA testing could be carried out on any remaining evidence collected from the 1979-1981 murders.

Prior to that announcement, the FBI carried out DNA tests in 2007 and again in 2010 on hairs collected from two victims. While neither test was conclusive, neither excluded Williams and investigators determined a statistical likelihood that the DNA is his.

So far, there have been no details about the results of the most recent reopening of the investigation, if there is anything to report.