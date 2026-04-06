What Happened Between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley? A Look at the Sore Loser "There's no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 6 2026, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: MEGA/Instagram/@staley05

Tensions are always high when it comes to the Final Four. As teams duke it out on the court for the title, it’s common for emotions to get the best of the players. After all, securing the title is a dream many college basketball stars hope to bring to fruition. However, once a coach showcases poor sportsmanship on the biggest stage in college basketball, it’s hard to look past it.

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It’s no secret that UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is considered to be one of the greats in the women’s basketball lane. From securing 12 NCAA championships to winning a gold medal to being named a Hall of Famer, Geno has had a career most coaches dream of. However, his actions toward Dawn Staley at the end of the UConn vs. South Carolina Final Four semifinal game have arguably affected his reputation. So, what happened between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley? Here’s what we know.

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What happened between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley?

It’s really simple. Based on the box score, Geno Auriemma was outcoached and outplayed by Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. And while most folks take their losses with pride, Geno decided to start a heated verbal confrontation with Dawn instead of congratulating her on a game well played.

At the end of the game on April 3, 2026, Geno could be seen walking down the sideline as the final second of the game counted down. And while fans expected him to give Dawn a handshake as standard practice at the conclusion of a game and walk off, he instead hurled out offensive words to Dawn. As expected, Dawn immediately clapped back, and Geno carried on, causing staff members to attempt to keep both parties apart. "I will beat Geno's a--," Dawn said twice.

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Geno Auriemma exchanged words with Dawn Staley in the final seconds of South Carolina and UConn’s Final Four matchup. pic.twitter.com/S6anlPKqwe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2026

In a post-game interview, Geno shared his disappointment that Dawn did not shake his hand at the beginning of the game. Not to mention, in an interview before the start of the fourth quarter with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, he shared his issues with the foul disparity between UConn and South Carolina and alluded to South Carolina ripping the jersey of one of his players. However, footage from the game showed that the player, Sarah Strong, actually ripped her own jersey.

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After the game, Dawn spoke with ESPN’s Holly Rowe briefly about the incident. "I'm of integrity. I'm of integrity," Dawn said. "So if I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did, I guess he thought I didn't shake his hand at the beginning of the game, I didn't know, I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff's hand, I don't know what we came with after the game, but hey sometimes things get heated. We move on."

Dawn Staley was asked about Geno Auriemma's in-game comments to ESPN's Holly Rowe accusing Staley of calling referees "some names you don't want to hear"



"I think that's a Geno question." pic.twitter.com/6sF4qQ5ghR — UConn Women’s Basketball Videos (@SNYUConn) April 4, 2026

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Later, during a news conference, Dawn refused to acknowledge the situation. "You can ask Geno the question," Staley said via ESPN. "He's the one who initiated the conversation. I don't want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today." When all was said and done, Geno did apologize for his behavior.

"There's no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina," Genosaid in a statement issued through the school via ESPN. "It's unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don't want my actions to detract from that. I've had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

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Source: MEGA

Sports fans have been calling Geno Auriemma everything but a child of God after his apology and the incident.

It’s very clear that there are double standards in life, especially in the sports world. If Dawn had acted the way Geno did, the headlines would look different. Sentiments about Dawn being “too emotional” or being an “aggressive Black woman” would have been the talking point for various commentators. That said, fans, including celebrities, wasted no time calling out Geno for his lies and all-around disgusting behavior.

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“Dawn Staley just got even with Geno as South Carolina dominated UConn the way UConn dominated SCar last year. Then poor sport Geno got into it with Dawn, apparently saying she didn’t shake his hand BEFORE the game. Huh? Sure looked like she did. Go, Dawn, go. He looks so bad,” sports commentator Skip Bayless shared on X.

Source: MEGA

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“He A B----H,” rapper Plies posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Identity is who you are when the cameras are rolling. Character is who you are when nobody's watching. Tonight, his character couldn't hide behind his larger-than-life championship coaching identity, and we were all watching. Out coached. Outplayed. Outclassed,” a fan shared in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post.