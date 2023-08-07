Home > Viral News A Massive, Racially-Tinged Fight Broke out on the Docks in Montgomery, Alabama News of a massive brawl on the docks of Montgomery, Alabama has led many to wonder what exactly happened that led to such a massive fight. By Joseph Allen Aug. 7 2023, Published 9:57 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@shannonsharpeee

A particularly chaotic fight, or really set of fights, was captured on video on Aug. 5 in Montgomery, Ala. As video of the fight goes viral, many are trying to better understand the circumstances behind the encounter, and why such a massive fight seemed to break out so quickly.

Article continues below advertisement

What's more, the fight broke down pretty cleanly along racial lines, leading to plenty of discussion online about the culture of the deep South, and America more generally.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened in Montgomery, Alabama?

According to multiple eyewitnesses who are corroborated by the available video, the altercation started after a riverboat attempted to pull into a dock in Montgomery, only to find that there was a pontoon boat in the way. The owners of the pontoon boat were on the dock, and so a security guard on duty went over to them to get them to move their boat. The video doesn't make it clear what words were exchanged, but it does make it clear that these pontoon owners got violent quickly.

As the video shows, the white pontoon owners started attacking the Black security guard, and since it was a four-on-one fight, the security guard was quickly overwhelmed. Before long, several other Black people got involved in the fight, either attempting to break things up or just give the security guard a better chance. This included one Black man who jumped into the water to swim toward the fighting.

Article continues below advertisement

While that initial fight broke up pretty quickly, it was far from the end of the altercation. Additional videos show that the Black men tracked down the men who owned the pontoon boat and confronted them again. This time, the white men were clearly outnumbered, and true chaos ensued. People were getting pushed over, punched, and even hit with a plastic folding chair.

Eventually, police showed up and arrested multiple people. As the fight started going viral, Montgomery's mayor Steven Reed, the first Black mayor in the city's history despite its majority Black population, made it clear that it was the White men who were the initial aggressors. "[T]he Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants are being signed and justice will be served," he said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Yo this is wild 😭



A group of white men attacked a black security guard after the security asked them to move their pontoon boat so the big Harriot can dock. They refused to & attacked the security guard.



A group of black men seen & went defend him by beating the white men 💯🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qzo3U3Kq1r — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 6, 2023 Source: Twitter/@shannonsharpeee

The riverboat brawl has gone viral online.

As videos from the fight have continued to spread online, many have weighed in on the fight, and specifically on the important role that race played in the violence. "If you understand the history of Montgomery — one of the most prolific slave-trading cities in the US turned brutally repressive apartheid regime after, and majority Black but JUST got its first Black mayor — it gives so much more perspective to this video. Trust," Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote.