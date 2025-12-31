Influencer Mae Carlton Lost Two of Her Daughters to Unexpected Tragedies "On Christmas morning, our sweet Molly girl, and her big sister Abi were reunited." By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 31 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@melissamaecarlton

In 2024, Mae Carlton, known as a faith-based influencer, lost her daughter Abi suddenly. Less than two years later, another one of her daughters, Molly, died. Now, those who don't follow the influencer and her family closely want to know what happened to Mae Carlton's daughters and what she has said about their tragic and unexpected deaths.

The day after Christmas in 2025, Mae made an Instagram post to share the news of her daughter Molly's death. She wrote that "Molly girl and her big sister Abi were reunited." The death came about 18 months after Abi's, and later, Mae shared more details about what doctors said about both of her daughters' potential underlying conditions.

What happened to Mae Carlton's daughters?

When Mae shared her Dec. 26 post about daughter Molly's death, she didn't share details on what happened, but did write about her and her family's grief over losing a second daughter, and on Christmas. A few days later, Mae made another Instagram post and explained in detail what she learned from the doctor about how Molly died and how Abi died less than two years before.

"The doctors believe Molly had a genetic heart condition and suspect this may have been the case with Abi as well," Mae wrote. "I'm sharing this because I believe it could be critical information for families who have experienced SUDC (sudden unexpected death in children)." She added that, with SUDC, "Even a minor illness could potentially trigger a sudden cardiac event."

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), children who die from SUDC might have a family history of a genetic disorder that no one is aware of. There could be heart issues that doctors don't even know to look for before they happen. In Mae's post about what happened to her daughters, she added that she and her husband plan to do "more genetic investigation."

Mae Carlton and her husband have two other kids.

Mae and her husband, Tom Carlton, began dating as teenagers, per an Instagram reel Mae shared. In addition to Abi and Molly, they share a daughter named Lily and a son, Harry. While much of Mae's social media presence revolves around sharing what life is like for her family on a daily basis, including how they navigate grief, she also shares information about her faith.

Mae, her kids, and her husband are part of the Church of Latter-day Saints. After she lost Abi, she continued to share with her followers how she worked through her grief with her religion in mind. After Molly died, she continued to lean on her faith with her family's support.