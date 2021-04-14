Something Tragic Just Happened to the Bowling Family... Again

Sure, the Von Trapp family had their fair share of obstacles, but there’s no other family quite like the Bowling Family . Mike and Kelly Bowling, the parents and leaders of the family gospel choir, have been through quite the ringer, and 2021 has continued to send trouble their way.

While the Bowling Family is full of talent, they’re most famous for a 2010 bus accident that left Kelly, Mike, and one of their daughters, Katelanne, fighting for their lives. Since then, they’ve been a symbol of hope to many in the Christian gospel community.

Now, however, it seems that tragedy has struck again, since it appears Mike and Kelly may be getting a divorce.