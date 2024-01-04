Home > Entertainment Paul Mitchell's Son Is Dead at 53 After Possible Drowning Accident Paul Mitchell's son has died at just 53 years old, leading many to wonder what happened to the famed hairstylist's son. Here's what we know. By Joseph Allen Jan. 4 2024, Published 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@angusmitchell_

Thanks to a line of hair products that have outlived him, millions of people around the world still know Paul Mitchell's name. Paul was a famous hairstylist who died at just 53 years old following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Paul's son, Angus, inherited his share of the business which ultimately made the family incredibly wealthy. Angus also opened his own salon, AngusM, in Beverly Hills. Now, news has broken that Angus has died at 53, the same age his father was when he died in 1989. Following the news of Angus's death, many want to better understand what happened to him.

What happened to Paul Mitchell's son Angus?

Angus reportedly died on Jan. 3, 2024, at his home in Honolulu. Law enforcement told TMZ that Angus appeared to have died after drowning in his own pool. Officials responded to reports at the home that a man had drowned at approximately 6 a.m., and Angus was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Angus had worked as a hairstylist in Honolulu for a time before opening AngusM in California.

Angus was married three times throughout his life. His first marriage was to Michelle Raab, his second to Sian Morgan, with whom he shares an eight-year-old son, and his third was to his current wife, Mara. Just hours before his death, Angus had posted a video of himself and his friends singing and playing musical instruments on Instagram.

What was Angus's cause of death?

While all reports indicate that Angus died as the result of drowning in his pool, no official cause of death has been released yet in his case. The police haven't offered any indication that they suspect foul play, though, so it seems like Angus's drowning may have been accidental or something else. More details about Angus's cause of death may emerge in the days and weeks ahead.

Source: Facebook/Angus Mitchell

Angus was getting ready for the new year.

Following the news of his death, many who knew of Angus are looking at his Happy New Year post, in which Angus said that he was looking forward to what the year might bring. As many were heartbroken by the optimism that the post seemed to suggest, others remembered Angus and hoped that they would meet him again someday.

Angus certainly had big shoes to fill as he entered the same business that had made his father enormously successful. Although he was Scottish by birth, Paul found his greatest success after coming to America. Following Paul's death, John Paul Mitchell Systems, the company that sells his haircare product and which Angus had a major stake in, also started opening hairdressing schools.