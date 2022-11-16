The E-Boy TikTok Haircut Trend Gives Us the Ick

But one thing that never crossed our minds is that the fellas are out here doing the exact same thing. Think about it: For every #falloutfitinspo we're trying to find, the boys are looking for ideas as well (which is kind of funny if you think about all the saved folders they might have on their phones).

This very thing explains why all of these guys have the EXACT. SAME. HAIRCUT. Yes, there is a TikTok boy haircut out there that is running wild on these streets. Don't know what we're talking about? Not to worry, we're going to break it down for you.