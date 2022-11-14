Here's the 4-1-1 on TikTok's "Your Love Is Toxic" Trend
It’s no secret that TikTok is the grand hub of all things viral content. Creators have been able to birth viral trends that range from relationship issues to dance challenges. As of late, glamorizing toxic behavior in relationships has become a thing — we’re looking at you, Future Hendrix — and social media users have taken the baton to curate content. Enter: the "your love is toxic" trend.
So, what exactly is TikTok's “your love is toxic trend” all about? Get comfortable as we give you the full scoop.
TikTok’s “your love is toxic" trend consists of creators showcasing their problematic traits to RealestK’s song “Toxic.”
Keep in mind, while toxicity is often parallel with romantic relationships, it can also be showcased in friendships, relationships with family members, and more.
The ultimate goal of the “your love is toxic" trend is to illustrate that while the creator does have toxic traits, they can laugh at themselves for their petty behavior. In some cases, it has opened up a dialogue about dealing with toxic family members and romantic partners.
While it’s unclear who actually created the “your love is toxic" trend, it has continued to spread like wildfire.
TikTok’s "your love is toxic" trend audio has already been used in more than 100,000 videos.
It’s safe to say that people have no qualms about showing their toxicity. As of this writing, RealestK’s audio “Toxic” has been used in more than 100,000 videos, with many accumulating millions of likes and views.
For example, TikToker @defnotesther jumped on the trend to jokingly demonstrate her mother’s prior toxicity in relationships. In the video, Esther can be seen lying on her couch with a perplexed look on her face at her mother’s actions.
“This woman just told me that she used to go to my dad’s mailbox when they were dating and take out any letters from any other girls that wanted him,” the text reads.
The clip switched to her mother walking around their house and then back to Esther's face as she seemingly questions reality. Esther has already earned 2.6 million likes and counting.
In another example, TikTok account @willkissdoit’s video shows the couple Sunkissed and Will showcasing their "toxicity." At the beginning of the video, Sunkissed can be seen unloading a large mirror from the trunk of her car, with the text reading “me alone vs. when I’m with my boyfriend” with laughing face emojis.
The clip then shows Sunkissed and Will in their kitchen as she gives him a water bottle so that he can open it for her. The text reads “can’t let him know I don’t really need help,” with a laughing face emoji.
Clearly, Sunkissed wants her man to feel needed in her life, although she is fully capable of doing things on her own. The video is another success of the "your love is toxic" trend with nearly 850,000 likes and counting.
So, if you’re ready to put you or your loved ones' toxic behavior on blast, the TikTok community may very well welcome you with open arms.