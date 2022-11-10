What Exactly Is an "Academic Weapon"? The TikTok Trend, Explained

Penn State University’s Bradley Kraut (@name_is_brad) — a senior majoring in public relations — is the latest social media star to become TikTok famous with a following of more than 500,000 users to date.

The 21-year-old’s profile became popular after he shared his secret to nailing the semester. According to him, the key is to become a “lethal academic weapon.” Which, for him, is having a hard-core bro-down in the front of the classroom.