'I Never Meant to Break Your Heart' TikTok: A Thirst-Trap Trend You Never Knew You Needed

Essentially, the trend started out as a type of thirst trap set to a song called "Up" by Olly Murs (sometimes featuring Demi Lovato.)

TikTok users have been recording themselves doing various, mundane things (like entering an elevator or riding an escalator at the mall) when suddenly, they would catch the eye of a stranger and start moving in slow motion. The slow-mo portion is timed to the lyrics, "I never meant to break your heart."