'I Never Meant to Break Your Heart' TikTok: A Thirst-Trap Trend You Never Knew You Needed
When it comes to TikTok trends, what was popular one week is suddenly ancient history seven days later. It's the nature of the beast, of course. But the faced-paced randomness of it all can make keeping up seem like an impossible task. Never fear! Because Distractify is filled with writers and editors who are on top of the latest happenings — including the "I Never Meant to Break Your Heart" TikTok trend. Keep reading to learn more.
"I Never Meant to Break Your Heart" TikTok trend: What the heck is it?
"I Never Meant to Break Your Heart" TikTok videos started taking over users' FYPs in October 2022. But what is it, actually?
Essentially, the trend started out as a type of thirst trap set to a song called "Up" by Olly Murs (sometimes featuring Demi Lovato.)
TikTok users have been recording themselves doing various, mundane things (like entering an elevator or riding an escalator at the mall) when suddenly, they would catch the eye of a stranger and start moving in slow motion. The slow-mo portion is timed to the lyrics, "I never meant to break your heart."
The "I Never Meant to Break Your Heart" TikTok trend gradually devolved (or evolved, depending on your humor) into parodies of the sexy moments. Like what happened when this woman took out the trash, made sultry eye contact, and then proceeded to trip over herself and smash into a fence.
Or this dude holding a frozen turkey like a football at the grocery store.
Of course, there's also this guy on a "secret mission" at the mall.
The wolf pack POV videos took the "I Never Meant to Break Your Heart' TikTok trend to the next level.
Although it started out pretty niche, the innocent-enough trend soon spread to a wider audience — and it got more bizarre as it did so. (You know, as TikTok trends typically do.) A subset of the "I Didn't Mean to Break Your Heart" videos now features a wolf pack. It all began with a male wolf running, and then a female wolf dueted the video.
And then, another male wolf dueted that, making it a wolf pack love triangle.
But then it just went completely off the rails. Here's one of the "classic wolf pack love triangle" chasing a tourist.
Yet another person dueted that one from the POV of "a park ranger that wants to save the tourist, but recognizes that young love is too important."
Someone else dueted the wolf pack love triangle from the POV of another wolf who has rabies and is thrashing around. Because of course they did.
Still another TikTok user jumped on the trend from the POV of "the one with worms." Enough said.
There are other genres of "I Never Meant to Break Your Heart" TikTok videos.
It's not all wolf pack love-triangle videos. Some of the "I Never Meant to Break Your Heart" TikTok videos simply follow the trend of dramatically catching someone's eye during other unlikely scenarios. Like during a tornado, for example.
Or, imagine you're a seagull hunting for fish and chips with the other seagull who is your true love — but you don't know it until you slow-motion catch each other's eye.
Or while you're an earthworm locking eyes with the love of your life "while burrowing through the nutrient-rich dirt of a farm in southern England." Oddly specific, yes. But the delivery is *chef's kiss*.
We never knew we needed a snake thirst trap. And yet, here we are.
Honestly, we can't get enough of these. What's your favorite iteration of the "I Never Meant to Break Your Heart" "TikTok trend?