What Happened to Seth Fairbanks, the Pilot on 'Yukon Men'?

Following the people who live in the village of Tanana, Alaska, Yukon Men is a Discovery Channel original unscripted show proving just how far people will go to be off the grid.

The show introduced viewers to pilot Seth Fairbanks, who saved a man trapped due to river ice and flew through dangerous ice conditions for the people in the village.

But one of the show's season finales bid tribute to Seth, revealing he had died in 2015. What happened to the pilot?